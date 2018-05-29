Vineyard to Bay Races
The annual Vineyard to Bay 15K and 5K runs are set to take place on September 2, starting at the Crain Hill Vineyard and L Mawby Vineyard, respectively.
Prices vary depending on the race and are set to increase on June 2. Proceeds help TCAPS, Suttons Bay schools and TART Trails. Go to http://www.vineyard2bay15k.com/ for more info.
TC Central alum Tarsa named Academic All-District at St. Norbert
St. Norbert College junior Graceanne Tarsa has been named to the first team of the 2018 NCAA Division III Academic All-District VI women's track and field/cross country team.
Tarsa holds a 4.00 grade point average while majoring in biology and mathematics. Tarsa won the pole vault and was part of the champion distance medley relay at the MWC Indoor Track and Field Championship in February. She also won the pole vault at the MWC Outdoor championship this month and was fifth in the 1,500-meter run. This past fall, Tarsa placed sixth overall at the MWC Cross Country Championship and earned the MWC Elite 20 Award at the event.
St. Norbert women's track and field and cross country swept the three MWC championships in 2017-18, becoming the first school in conference history to win those three titles in one year for two consecutive years.
Strength and Conditioning camp to be held at TC Central
TCAPS is hosting a strength and conditioning camp at TC Central this summer from June 13-July 27. There will be camps held for middle school and high school age groups.
The camp is run by Doug Gle, Director for the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association, teacher and football coach at TC Central.
The cost is $120 for 16 sessions that will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Deadline to register is June 11. For Info Contact Doug Gle at (231) 631-3731.
