As a junior, Saginaw Heritage's Moira Joiner was not eligible for Michigan's Miss Basketball voting this season. But that didn't stop her from playing like one of the top players in the state.
A 5-foot, 9-inch guard/forward, Joiner was named Associated Press Class A Player of the Year after leading the Hawks to a 27-1 record and their first state championship since 2002.
"She's definitely a talented floor leader, and she's so versatile (offensively)," said Heritage coach Vonnie DeLong, who was the unanimous choice for AP Class A Coach of the Year. "That's probably her strongest asset — she can play any position on the floor and has (done so this season).
"And defensively, she always draws the other team's best player and manages to do an excellent job," DeLong added. "She gets beat up a lot. People get pretty physical with her. But she's in excellent physical condition, which helps her game greatly."
Joiner averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals per game and was one of the state's top defenders, as witnessed by her holding 2018 Miss Basketball Jaida Hampton to six points in the Hawks' 53-36 victory over previously unbeaten East Lansing in the title game.
A three-year starter, three-time First Team All-Saginaw Valley League honoree, and this year's SVL Most Valuable Player, Joiner has not committed to a collegiate program yet, although she has numerous NCAA Division I offers.
A skilled all-around athlete, Joiner was equally adept at scoring from the perimeter, off the dribble, or on runners in the lane. She was also one of the top rebounding guards in the state, as well as an unselfish facilitator.
Her play was a big reason why Heritage steamrolled through the MHSAA postseason, averaging 57.5 points per game while limiting opponents to an average of only 28.8 points per contest.
"She's just been a real leader in the locker room and at practice. She's not always vocal, but her work ethic just fans out (to her teammates)," said DeLong. " ... She's a great kid, very coachable. She listens and wants to get better, and she treats people with respect and is very humble.
"She's a sweetheart," DeLong continued, adding with a chuckle, "We almost had to get on her to get a little mean. She just doesn't have a mean bone in her body."
Joining Joiner on the AP Class A All-State First Team are Hampton, a senior from East Lansing; Julia Ayrault, a junior from Grosse Pointe North; McKenna Walker, a senior from Bay City Western; Camree Clegg, a senior from Wayne Memorial; Alexis Johnson, a junior from Southfield A&T; Jasmine Clerkley, a sophomore from Okemos; Destiny Strother, a junior from Flint Carman-Ainsworth; Kate McArthur, a junior from Warren Cousino; and Alyza Winston, a junior from Muskegon.
Traverse City Central's Margot Woughter was named Class A honorable mention after a stellar senior season for the Trojans.
