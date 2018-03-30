GRAYLING — Justin Nicholas' football recruiting changed dramatically between his junior and senior seasons.
As a junior, the Grayling 227-pounder was on several teams' radar as a defensive end.
Fast forward to a year later, and the recruiting had heated up. Just not at defensive end.
In the length of a calendar year, Nicholas had gone from from the line to quarterback. And teams wanted him there even more than at end.
"That's how good of an athlete and how strong an athlete he is," Grayling football coach Tim Sanchez said of Nicholas, who has committed to play quarterback at Albion College.
"It started in the off-season (a year ago). Right around now. There was a battle between him and Logan (Joseph), who will be the starter this year."
The change — not so much in position as in playing time — resulted in a record-breaking senior year.
Nicholas was the junior varsity QB as a freshman and served as the varsity backup for two seasons prior to earning the starting nod.
Schools such as Concordia and Olivet Nazarene were recruiting Nicholas as a defensive end before he took the reins at quarterback in Grayling's complicated no-huddle spread offense.
"You never really know until you get into the actual games," Sanchez said. "Usually when a quarterback first takes over, it's very blurry. With the spread, everything is blurry on the outside (of the field). The more reps you get, the more clear it gets and the slower the game gets. Everything seemed to be slow and clear for him from the get-go."
Midway through his senior season, Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association came calling. Nearly all of them.
"It's definitely been strange," Nicholas said.
Nicholas led the Vikings to a school-record 66 points in a season-opening win over Roscommon. A week later, his first 300-yard game came against Kingsley.
"That's when I first really got settled in," Nicholas said.
A Week Eight victory over Benzie Central not only cemented a Grayling playoff appearance, but also saw Nicholas throw for a school-record 623 yards that's second on the state's all-time single-game yardage list. That included eight touchdown passes.
"That's when a bunch of the MIAA schools came to me," Nicholas said.
He capped off the regular season with seven touchdown passes against Kalkaska. He played the season's final four games on a severely sprained ankle sustained in a Week Six loss to Traverse City St. Francis.
Nicholas ended the season with 3,188 yards, the 15th-best single-season total in state history. He threw 28 touchdowns and ran for 12 more — a school record for combined TDs.
Running Grayling's offense may very well give Nicholas a boost at Albion, which runs a very similar offense.
"I hope to have a leg up on a couple players there," Nicholas said.
The Britons graduate two quarterbacks, although freshman lefty Kyle Thomas was the starter last season. Nicholas will be in an open competition with Thomas for playing time.
The Northern Michigan Football League's Legends Division offensive MVP and Record-Eagle Dream Team quarterback said he plans to major in sports management and hopes to become a coach after college.
"The whole community is homey," Nicholas said. "I felt at home. The coaches could talk to you on a personal level and the players were really cool. It just felt like a place I wanted to be at."
