MANTON — The Frankfort Panthers softball team and Olivia Tomaszewski ended their regular season with a bang on Wednesday.
The Panthers (29-7) swept Manton on Wednesday, taking the first game, 10-1, and riding Tomaszewski's perfect game in game two, 2-0.
The Frankfort bats got hot in game one, with six Panthers recording multiple hits. Tomaszewski, Keziah Stockdale, Bre Dawe, Katie Beeman, Haley Myers and Maggie Kelly each had two hits for Frankfort.
Natalie Bigley took the win from the circle in game one, pitching six innings while striking out seven and allowing two hits for the Panthers. Haley Taylor took the loss in game one for Manton, pitching all six innings and fanning two.
Tomaszewski pitched a perfect game in the second half of the afternoon, facing the minimum of 18 batters, striking out 11 while allowing no hits and no walks.
Tomaszewski needed to be perfect, as the Panthers bats went cold and only a few players contributed from the plate. Dawe had her second two-hit game of the day while Mays hit a double. Bigley also had a hit for the Panthers.
Frankfort will head to Lake Leelenau St. Mary to play the Eagles on Saturday at districts.
BASEBALL
Frankfort 12
Manton 1
Frankfort — Kirk Myers (W), 4 IP, 5 K, 6 H; Brett Zimmerman 4-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Griffin Kelly 3-4, HR; Matt Stefankski 3-4, 2B.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (24-4) will play Forest Area at Onekama on Saturday for districts.
TC Central JV 19 15
Kalkaska 1 0
Game 1: TC Central — Kurt Beahr (W), 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 12 K; Beahr 3-5, 3 RBI; Luke Linder 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Ethan VanderRoest 3-5, 3 RBI; Andrew McCall 2-3, 2 RBI; Jarrod Heethuis 2-3, 2B.
Game 2: TC Central — Luke Linder (W), 2 IP, 0 H, 4 K; Ethan VanderRoest IP, K; Alex Schmitt IP, K; Dom Palamara 3-4, 4 RBI; Andrew McCall 3-3, RBI; Linder 3-3, 2 RBI; Michael Gibson 1-3, RBI; Carson Rokos 3B.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV ends that season at (23-5).
SOFTBALL
TC Central 1 14
Benzie Central 0 4
Game 1: TC Central — Olivia Feibing (W), 6 IP, 3 H, 3 K; Lily Briggs 1-3; Hailey Williams 0-3, R; Hanah Hull 1-3, 2B; McKenzie Hurley 1-2. Benzie Central — Lauren Ross (L), 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 K; Jenna Granfors 2-3; Lauren Nordbeck H.
Game 2: TC Central — Lexi Hamstra, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 K; Olivia Feibing (W), 1.1 IP, H; Lily Briggs 2-4, R, 2B; Hailey Williams 2-3, 3 R; Hanah Hull 2-3, 2 R, 2B; Olivia Feibing, 1-1, R; Aubrey Haddix 1-3, R; Hamstra 1-2, 2 R; Jessica Behler 2-3, 2 R, 2B; Leighann Endres 1-2; McKenzie Hurley 2-3, 2 R. Benzie Central — Maci Kunkel (L), 3.3 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, K; Jenna Granfors 2-3; Kayla Lemcool 1-2; Kauren Nordbeck 1-3; Kunkel 1-3; Ross 1-3.
UP NEXT: TC Central (25-9) at TC West on Friday for districts. Benzie Central (20-11-1) will play Grand Traverse Academy at Kingsley on Saturday for districts.
GOLF REGIONALS
Suttons Bay wins Division 4 regional title
Team scores: Suttons Bay 329; Leland 350; Frankfort 355; Harbor Springs 364; Manistee CC 365; Glen Lake 381; Gaylord St. Mary 389; Manton 410; Onekama 421; Lincoln Area 431; East Jordan 434; Johannesburg-Lewiston 436; Inland Lakes 444; Bear Lake 488; Mackinaw City 500; Mancelona DNF.
Suttons Bay— 1. Thomas Hursey 75; 2. Parker LaPointe 79; Evan Rohrback 87; Ethan Sommerfield 88.
Leland — Nate Ball 81; Justin Bardenhagen 88; Quinn Maleski 88; Aiden Coleman 93.
Frankfort — William Newbold 83; Edward Schindler 89; Jack Reznich 91; Luke Hammond 92.
Glen Lake — Peyton McDonough 89; Gray Raymond 95; Tucker Ewing 97; Ethan Gleason 100.
Gaylord St. Mary — Ryan Meisner 87; Nick Breckow 98; Tristan Glasby 100; Austin Samkowiak 104.
Manton — Hunetr Ruell 84; Zach Moffit 104; Cole Holmes 110; Kaleb Moore 112.
Onekama — Travis Reed 99; Nick Falk 103; Ben Johnson 109; Gary Dalron 110.
East Jordan — Nick Norton 96; Michael Kramer 106; Chris Reid 109; Nolan Roehrig 123.
Joburg — Joey Chrencik 92; Joe Bush 102; Ezra Gascho 117; Blake Harrington 125.
Bear Lake — Yuki Babinec 98; Kyle Fink 112; Tai Babinec 111; Jonah Hengy 167.
Mancelona — James Kendrick 108.
