KINGSLEY — Alex Parker did everything he could to make sure the Stags ended their regular season with a victory.
Parker started the game on the mound and led Kingsley to a extra inning walk-off win over Benzie Central with his bat, 3-2.
Parker pitched the first six innings of the game, giving up five hits and striking out four batters while allowing two earned runs. However, it was not until he was replaced by Joe Lewis on the mound that Parker did special things from the plate.
Parker tied the game at two runs each in the bottom of the seventh inning when he ripped an RBI double with two men on and nobody out. Tom Ross shut down the next several batters, striking out three in-a-row and got Benzie Central out of the inning and into extras.
Ross continued to keep the Huskies alive with his pitching, but Devon Hager led off the ninth inning with a single and stole second base. Parker hit the very next pitch on a line into right field, scoring Hager and ending the game. Joe Lewis came to the mound in relief for Kingsley, throwing three innings with five strikeouts, giving him the win.
Dylan Bates led the Huskies on offense with two hits, an RBI and a run.
Kingsley will play St. Francis at home on Saturday for districts.
MORE BASEBALL
TC St. Francis 4 2
TC Central 0 0
Game 1: TCSF — Casey Peterson (W), 6 IP, 0 R, H, BB, 9 K; Artie Dutmers 2 R, G; Kolin Endres 2 H, 2B, RBI; Danny Passinault 2B, RBI; Keaton Peck RBI; Casey Peterson RBI.
Game 2: TCSF — Kolin Endres (W), 4 IP, 0 R, H, 3 K; Keaton Peck (SV), 0 R, 0 H, K; Dutmers H; Joe Muzljakovich H, RBI; Passinault 2B, R; Cooper Peterson 2 H, 2B, R; Nathan Schmuckal H, RBI.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis (28-1) at Kingsley for districts on Saturday.
Kalkaska 5 7
Alpena 4 4
Game 1: Kalkaska — Hayden Zimmerman (W), 6 IP, 4 R, 9 H, K; Zimmerman 2-3; Logan Fisher 2-2, 2 R, RBI; Hunter Buckwheat 2-2, R, 2 RBI; Ben Porter 1-3; Trevor Kuhn 1-3.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Ben Porter (W), 6 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 5 K; Porter 2-3, 2 R; Hayden Zimmerman 2-3, 2 RBI, HR; Noah Mitchell 2-3, 2 RBI; Jack Disbrow 1-3; Logan 1-3, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (14-9-1) will play Cadillac on Saturday for districts at Ogemaw Heights.
Frankfort 11
Brethren 2
Frankfort — Jack Morrow (W), 6 IP, 2 H, 13 K; Brett Zimmerman 3-5, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Morrow 2-3, 2 RBI; Matthew Stefanski 2-4, 2 RBI; Griffin Kelly 2-4. 2B; Kirk Myers 2-4.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (23-4) at Manton on Wednesday. Frankfort at Forest Area on Saturday for districts.
Gaylord St. Mary 3 5
Indian River 2 4
Game 1: Gaylord SM — Drew Long (W), 4 IP, R, 2 H, 4 K; Joseph Moeggenberg (SV), 2 IP, 3 H, 2 K, BB; Long 2-3 R; Quinn Schultz 1-2, R, RBI; Steve Kosceilniak 1-2, R, RBI; Chris Kosceilniak 1-2, RBI.
Game 2: Gaylord SM — Drew Koenig (W), 4 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 3 K, 2 BB; Schultz (SV), 2 IP, 2 H, 5 K; Moeggenberg 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Andrew Zielinski 1-3, 2B, RBI; Alex Pudvan 1-2, RBI; Schultz RBI.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (21-5) at East Jordan on Saturday for districts.
Onaway 3
Joburg 0
Joburg — Tanner Shimel (L), 7 IP, 7 K.
Mesick 5 8
Suttons Bay 5 6
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Alec Rice 5 IP, 5 K; Luke Murphy 3 IP, 3 K; Bryce Opie 1-4, 3 RBI; Rice H, 2 RBI; Murphy H, 2 RBI; Michael Wittman 3 H; Lucas Mikesell 2-4, R; Steven Bolger 2-3, R; Kaleb Grant 1-3, 2 R.
Game 2: Lucas Mikesell (L), 5.1 IP, 6 K; Mikesell 4 H, 2 RBI, R; Kaleb Grant HR, 2 RBI; Steven Bolger 2-2, 2 R; Michael Wittman 2-4, 2 R.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (4-19-1, 0-11-1 NW) at Lake Leleenau St. Mary for districts on Saturday.
Glen Lake 15
Bellaire 0
Glen Lake — Nick Apsey (W), 4 IP, 2 H, 4 K, BB; Brandon Tremboe 2 H, HR, 4 RBI; Drew Peterson HR, R, 2 RBI; Joey Fosmore 2B, H, 2 RBI; Robbie Dezelski 3 H; Apsey 2 H; Cade Peterson 2 H.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (17-10) will play Central Lake on Saturday at Lake Leelenau St. Mary for districts.
Charlevoix 6
Mancelona 2
Charlevoix — Colin Smith (W), 7 IP, 11 K; Ben Lentz 2 H; Jake Cox 3 RBI; Michael Pearsall RBI.
Grayling 2
McBain 1
Grayling — Justin Nicholas (W), 7 IP, 9 K; Jacob Macfalda H; Louis Cotton H, RBI.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 10
Kingsley 9
TCSF — Ally Wood (W), 3 K; Sophie Hitchens 2-5, 2 R; Ashlynn Coger 4-5, 2 R; Heidi Wallers 4-4, RBI; Caroline Peacock 2-4, 2 RBI. Kingsley — Ally Goedecke (L), 8 IP, 3 K, 5 ER; Goedecke 3-5, R, RBI; Lacey Benton 3-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Alison Folkersma 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Honey Brumfield 3B, 2 R, RBI; Katelyn Gorsuch 1-3, R.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis (14-12) will play Manton on Saturday at Kingsley for District. Kingsley finishes the season at (18-9-2).
Kalkaska 3 9
Benzie Central 0 0
Game 1: Kalkaska — MaKenzie Leach (W), 7 IP, 4 K, 6 H; Kyleigh Bunker H; Taelyn Siddall RBI; Kayla Cavanaugh RBI. Benzie Central — Lauren Ross (L), 7 IP, 2 K, 4 H; Angie Warsecke H; Maci Kunkel 2-2, 2B; Ross H, Morgan Noffsinger 1-3, H; Ally Johnson 2-3, 2 H.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Makenzie Wilkinson (W), 6 IP, 9 K, 2 H; Angela Iott 3 H, 2 RBI; Ayla Gustafson H; MaKenzie Leach RBI; Taelyn Siddall H, 2 RBI; Leach RBI. Benzie Central — Maci Kunkel (L), 3 K; Alexis Perry H; Angie Warsecke 2B; Jena Bevis H.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (20-9-1) at TC Central on Wednesday.
Frankfort 15
Bear Lake 0
Frankfort — Olivia Tomaszewski (W), 4 IP, 3 H, 5 K; Natalie Bigley 3-4, 3B; Katie Beeman 2 H; Tomaszewski H; Haley Myers H.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (27-7) at Manton on Wednesday. Frankfort at Lake Leelanau St. Mary's for districts on Saturday.
Suttons Bay 9 10
Mesick 5 14
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Grace Periard (W), 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 K; Laura Hursey 2 H, 2B, 2 R; Natalie Ingwersen 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Morgan Kohler H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Periard 3 H, 3B, RBI; Tori Smith H, R, RBI.
Game 2: Suttons Bay — Grace Periard (L), 6 IP; Hursey 4 H, 2B, 3 R; Ingwersen 3 R, H, 2 RBI; Smith R, H, 2 RBI; Kohler 2 H, 3B, R, 3 RBI; Periard 2 H, 3B.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (9-15-1) at Bellaire on Wednesday.
GOLF
Gaylord wins Big North Conference Championship at Gaylord CC
Team scores: Gaylord 314; TC West 320; Cadillac 341; TC Central 341; Petoskey 366; Alpena 377.
TC West: 1. Murphy Kehoe 73; T5. Sam Tirrell 79; Nick Bostwick 83; Tyler Gillings 85.
TC Central: T5. Jack Bostwick 79; Garrett Jenema 82; Austin Schutlz 87; Jared Nefcy 93; Zach Galan 97; Carson Peters 103.
BNC Final Season Standings
BNC Standings: Gaylord 47; TC West 39; Cadillac 29; TC Central 24; Petoksey 20; Alpena 9.
BNC All-Conference team (top 10 individual averages): 10. Josh Rowe (Petoskey) 83; 9. Garrett Jenema (TC Central) 82.8; 8. Jared Nefcy (TC Central) 82.6; 7. Tyler Campbell (Cadillac) 80.8; 6. Cooper Benson (Cadilliac) 80.6; Kyle Putnam (Gaylord) 79; Joey Kowatch (Gaylord) 78.2; 3. Nick Rowley (Gaylord) 76.8; 2. Murphy Kehoe (TC West) 76.6; 1. Brendon Gouin (Gaylord) 75.2.
SOCCER
Boyne City 4
TC St. Francis 1
TC St. Francis — Maddy Wierda G; Kam Schaub 10 saves. Boyne City — Emily Sterling G; Jaelyn Jarema G; Taylor Noble G; Ally Herrick G, A; Ariel Himmelspach-McKillip A; Cora Hauger 8 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City will play Thursday at home versus Cheboygan/Kalkska for districts. TC St. Francis ends the season at (9-8-1).
TC West 6
Alpena 0
TC West — Lauren Collins G, A; Jayden Rollin G; Jaelyn Dobrowolski G, A; McKenna DeVries G; Elena Arens G; Nathalie Wiersema G, A; Maya Dean A; Elle Morrin A; Sarah Ernst 2 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West at home against TC Central on Thursday for districts.
Charlevoix 6
North Bay 3
Northbay — Sydney Deadman 2 G; Emily Halverson G; Ciara Glynn A; Sarah Reynolds A.
UP NEXT: North Bay ends the season at (10-5-4).
— Compiled by Jake Atnip
