Mesick gets 1-year playoff reprieve; School bumped to Class C, which is ineligible for 8-player playoffs

MESICK — Mesick's football playoff hopes will get at least a one-year reprieve.
The Bulldogs were concerned the Michigan High School Athletic Association's recent release of its new classifications would make the team ineligible for the playoffs.
Last year's Mesick enrollment was 2-2, exactly one student under the dividing point between Class C and Class D. Next school year's break point lowered to 193. Class C schools are ineligible for the eight-player postseason, per MHSAA guidelines.
The Bulldogs — who qualified for the eight-player postseason in its first year in the division — also had their largest freshman class in decades with a head count of 75, athletic director Kyle Duby said.
"We knew it was going to be close," Mesick head football coach Josh Crocker said. "When we heard we were going to be over, my first thought was, 'Is there any way to get a grace period or a one-year waiver?' It turns out that is something they have already in place."
The MHSAA does allow a one-year exemption to allow for anomalies suck as Mesick's one large class coming through. But that just gives the school a one-year reprieve, and only for school who were already playing eight-player football.
"It might be an issue for the next three years after this," Duby said. "I don't know if after the one-year grace period we'll be eligible. Only time will tell on that."
Mesick's average class size over the last 20 years has been 44. This year's senior class has 37.
Duby said the Bulldogs would remain in eight-player even if they are ineligible for the postseason.
"Moving to eight-man was a great move for us last year," Duby said. "Making the playoffs was great for the community."
Basketball and volleyball will also have to play in Class C districts next school year — ironically in a season in which Mesick transitions from the Northwest Conference to the West Michigan D League.
Mesick had been in Class C as recently as 2011 and the high school enrollment was over 300 just 11 years ago. However, the Bulldogs had last qualified for the football playoffs in 1995 before last year's 5-4 regular-season mark.
"It was a great way to start the school year," Crocker said. "Lots of energy. Everybody was excited. People were coming to the games. It's a fun way to start the school year when you're competitive and people are coming to those games.
"We demonstrated some of the benefits, along with some other teams that have historically struggles or at least struggled as of late with declining enrollments and participation. We've been able to do this and right off the bat have some success. If they've been watching, look at what Central Lake was able to do. First year in it, win the state title. I think a lot of schools and thinking, 'Boy, if we can do something similar, we're not that far off of where they are.'"
Mesick and Big Rapids Crossroads Academy are in the same position, moving above the Class D limit, but still eligible for the eight-player tournament because of the one-year exemption.
"Obviously, we have to worry about taking care of things on the field," Crocker said. "If we don't do that part, it doesn't matter what our designation is. We're kind of hoping that the classes we have coming along and most of them are what we consider normal for how many we typically have, that this is a one-year kind of issue. But since it's not a defined number — every year, those numbers change — it is always kind of a moving target. In reality, it's probably going to be a thing that's going to pop up from time to time, given that we're going to be one of the biggest Class D schools in the state or one of the smallest Class C schools."
Grand Traverse Academy — with an enrollment of 313 last year — is one school that has chosen to play eight-player football without the possibility of postseason play under the current rules.
Starting next school year, traditional classes (A, B, C and D) will be used only for MHSAA elections and football playoff purposes (to determine opponents’ point values in 11-player and playoff eligibility in eight-player). All other sports’ tournaments will feature schools in equal or nearly equal divisions, including volleyball and girls and boys basketball for the first time.
The Bulldogs start the season at Pickford and the at home against Forest Area.
