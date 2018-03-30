Cherry Bomb Long Drive Championship May 4-5
WILLIAMSBURG — The inaugural Cherry Bomb Long Drive Championship will be held May 4-5 at LochenHeath Golf Club.
Sixteen of the top 20 world-ranked competitors will compete in the two-day event, which runs from 3-6 p.m. each day.
Tickets for the event are $10 (good for both days) and are available at https://tourprepgolf.com/.
Ticket proceeds go to the Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition.
NMD prepares to start 2018 race season
KALEVA — The 2018 race season is a few short weeks away at Northern Michigan Dragway.
Opening day Test 'n Tune is scheduled for April 21. The first night of competition, TNT Well Services Points Event #1, will take place May 5.
Eighteen points events are on the schedule. The largest event of the season is again expected to be the last weekend of July. The 2017 "Mopars Against the World" drew a record crowd of 3,350, as 374 racers who battled it out for nearly $50,000 in prize money.
Further staging lanes, pit and parking expansion is underway to keep up with demand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.