Bob Lober wanted to honor his brother.
Some red tape got it the way of that — until he had an idea for a work-around to the rules.
As of Tuesday, the Record-Eagle Honor Roll Meet will be called the Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet to honor a man who’s almost unquestionably the biggest influence in modern track and field history at Traverse City Central.
Now both Lober brothers will have major high school sporting events named after them (the Lober Invitational in golf is named after Bob, the longtime TC Central golf coach).
If you’re curious about John’s influence and honors at Central, a quick search of our online archives will pull up a wealth of information that there just isn’t space to list here.
Bob Lober wanted to see if Traverse City Area Public Schools would re-name the track facility after John, but a guideline against renaming facilities after those still among the living botched the handoff.
Bob contacted me to ask if the Record-Eagle — which has sponsored the Honor Roll Meet, now in its 44th year — would allow John’s name to be included in the name.
It was the easiest answer. Of course. Without hesitation.
John Lober’s dedication to the sport of track and field — especially at TC Central, but for other area programs and athletes as well — is astounding. He lives and breathes it.
On days of meets, he’ll call us multiple times to give updates on how the event is going and what Trojan athletes have done. No other coach does that. It’s just a small thing that says so much.
Lober — who is a stickler for details, which aids in the coaching process — gets his fair share of coverage with all the honors he’s picked up over the years, but he keeps the focus on his kids as much as possible. Even his assistant coaches, who he regularly brings up as big reasons why the Trojans have had the consistent success they have over the last several decades.
When talking about the meet Monday, Lober said he was amazed this meet has been around 44 years.
“This thing is almost as old as you are,” he joked.
First, that’s shockingly accurate. I’m 45. Second, it’s mind-blowing that he even knows that and relates it back to the event.
John Sonneman announced the change to the crowd while the meet was stopped just after the parade of athletes and before the national anthem.
“I’m almost embarrassed,” Lober said, obviously emotional.
Addressing the crowd shortly after, he urged everyone to “pretend like someone is watching you in whatever you do.”
It didn’t take long to snap back into track mode.
“Let’s run a track meet!” he urged.
If everyone loved one thing as much as John Lober loves track and field, the world would be a better place.
