TRAVERSE CITY — Cassidy Henshaw’s back was hurting, and it might ache a little more if he hangs the three first-place medals he won at Tuesday’s Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll meet from his neck.
The Traverse City Central senior said he had to see the trainer during the track meet to work it out, but Henshaw certainly didn’t look to be in pain as he breezed to titles in the high jump (6 feet, 8.5 inches), long jump (21-07.75) and 110-meter high hurdles (14.63).
Henshaw set personal bests in the hurdles and high jump, missing the high jump meet record by half an inch (Jeff Gregory, 6-9, 1992).
“The high jump felt really good,” Henshaw said. “I’m a little bummed I didn’t get the meet record, but I’m happy I got a PR. The hurdles were a new PR too.
“I can’t wait for the state meet (Saturday) when I’m being pushed in all my events to my full potential. Today was to get the little kinks out of the way, so at state I’m fully ready to unleash.”
Traverse City West’s Erik LaBonte was neck and neck with Henshaw in terms of Tuesday’s best boys performance. LaBonte swept the short sprints and ran a leg in West’s championship 4x100 team.
LaBonte’s 21.99-second time in the 200 set the meet record, eclipsing the 15-year standard of Suttons Bay’s Jason Stewart (2003, 22.19). LaBonte ran 10.84 in the 100, tying another Stewart mark from 2003.
Asked, before hearing his 200 time, which race he felt he performed best, LaBonte said the 100.
“I just wanted to get in the 10s for the 100 before state to be confident,” LaBonte said. “More confidence for Saturday and a boost to push as hard as I can.”
LaBonte started the 4x100 relay, which also included Titans Beau Tucker, Tony Gallegos and J.P. Pawloski. West turned in a winning time of 43.68.
The athletes weren’t the only ones to experience special moments Tuesday. TC Central boys track coach John Lober was surprised when it was revealed his name was being added to the official title of the 44th annual meet.
Lober thanked many in a stunned tone, including his athletes, assistants and fellow coaches for helping to continue the tradition of track and field.
“Thank you,” he finished. “Let’s run a track meet.”
Kalkaska’s Micha Miller and Kyle McDowell along with Benzie Central’s Pedro Roman were the only other multi-event winners in the boys meet. Miller won the 400 in 51.17 seconds and ran the second leg in the 4x200 relay. Cole McKenzie, Keagan Burley and Kyle McDowell helped the Blazers post a time of 1:32.61 over second-place TC Central.
Roman ran the final leg of the 4x800 relay for the Huskies, joined by Noah Barnes, Tyler Kintigh and Connor McLaren in snagging a dominant time of 8:27.22.
Glen Lake’s Drake Parker stunned the pole vaulting field with a school record vault of 13 feet, 3 inches. The senior, who is headed to Saturday’s state finals, essentially maxed out the Lakers’ stable of poles and almost accidentally stumbled across the one he needed.
Parker wondered aloud to a Kingsley vaulter if anyone had a 14-foot, 155 pole he might use, and low and behold, the Stags delivered.
“Hopefully I can bring the pole that Kingsley lent me (to state),” Parker said.
Wrapping up the boys event winners were Kalkaska’s Kyle McDowell in the 800 (1:57.16), TC Central’s Morgan McGrew in the 1600 (4:27.45) and Kingsley’s Garrett Hessem in the 300 hurdles (41.04).
TC West grabbed the 4x400 relay with a 3:29.25 effort by Patrick O’Connor, Adam Hunt, Wylie Edick and Braden Rubinas.
TC Central’s Bowen Brunner won the discus with a throw of 153-00, and West’s Jacob Ransom took the shot put with a distance of 44-07.
