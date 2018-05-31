East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 11 7 .611 —
Lake Erie 10 7 .588 ½
Traverse City 9 8 .529 1½
Windy City 7 8 .467 2½
Schaumburg 7 11 .389 4
Joliet 6 11 .353 4½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 11 5 .688 —
Evansville 10 8 .556 2
Southern Illinois 9 9 .500 3
Florence 8 9 .471 3½
Gateway 8 10 .444 4
Normal 7 10 .412 4½
------
Thursday's Games
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
River City at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
