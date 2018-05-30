racing
4th Annual Bonfire Salute results at NMD
Friday Night Street Night
Money Class
1. Ben Wenzel Jr, Hemlock, Chevy Cavalier
2. James Persinger, Freesoil, Cadillac Fleetwood
Semis— Dale Loeks, McBain; Dan Snyder, Houghton Lake
Full Tree Trophy Class
1. Melvin Cebula, Bear Lake, Ford Mustang
2. Bob Bushen, Whitehall, Chevy Chevelle
Semis— LeeAnna Pierce, Cedar Springs; Caleb Kars, McBain
Pro Tree Trophy Class
1. Cody Newman, Sault Ste. Marie, ONT, Ford Mustang
2. Steve Anderson, Tustin, Chevy Chevelle
3. Brant Tallquist, Rothbury
Saturday Night Bonfire Salute
Pro-Systems Carburetors BRACKET I:
1. Tom Whitaker, Muskegon, Chevy Camaro
2. Brad Harris, Mesick, Dragster
3. Steve Tennant, Muskegon, Ford Mustang
Absolute Auto Repair BRACKET II:
1. Dale Mardlin, Bear Lake, Ford Falcon
2. Bob Bushen, Whitehall, Chevy Chevelle
Semis— Joe Knockeart, Armada; Kyle Kidder, Thompsonville
RET Racing Engine Technologies PRO TROPHY:
1. Donald Heinzer, Grand Rapids, MN, Chevy Camaro
2. Dustin James Cesaro, East Jordan, Chevy S-10
3. Rob Vandewater, Cadillac
Hlavka Heating & Cooling STREET TROPHY:
1. Jimmy Thomason, Bear Lake, Chevy S-10
2. Scott Swander, Benzonia, Dodge Challenger
Semis— Ron Carpenter, Mancelona; Rodney Adams, Roscommon
Woodstar Forestry ADVANCED JUNIORS:
1. Leah Helsel, Manton
2. Patrick Boris, East Jordan
Semis— Cody Marlatt, Bailey; Trentyn Corley, Fremont
Kaleva Meats MINI JUNIORS:
1. Toby Helsel, Manton
2. Jesse Persinger, Freesoil
3. Lexie Sanford, Ludington
Sunday Night Bonfire Salute
Grand Rapids Machine Repair TOP DOORSLAMMER:
1. Sean Nagy, Houghton Lake, Ford Mustang
2. Tim Heiges. Traverse City, Chevy Beretta
3. Michael Higgins, Traverse City
Pro-Systems Carburetors BRACKET I:
1. Gary Hlavka, Kingsley, Dragster
2. Bud Roof, East Jordan, Dragster
3. Tom Clark, Traverse City, Dragster
Absolute Auto Repair & Tire BRACKET II:
1. Gary Wood, Manistee, AMC Spirit
2. Scott Healy, Indian River, Chevy Blazer
3. Jim Evans, Benzonia
RET Racing Engine Technologies PRO TROPHY:
1. Donald Heinzer, Grand Rapids, MN, Chevy Camaro
2. David Evans, Benzonia, Chevy Monte Carlo
3. Bob Wilson, Copemish
Hlavka Heating & Cooling STREET TROPHY:
1. Steven Savich, Fountain, Olds Cutlass
2. Emily Fluette, Interlochen, Chevy Monte Carlo
Semis— Dylan Ems, Reed City; Rodney Adams, Roscommon
Woodstar Forestry ADVANCED JUNIORS:
1. Patrick Boris, East Jordan
2. Leah Helsel, Manton
Semis— Cody Marlatt, Bailey; John Root, Manton
Kaleva Meats MINI JUNIORS:
1. Lexie Sanford, Ludington
2. Hannah Moore, Cadillac
3. Shania Root, Manton
deals
Tuesday’s transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Beliveau from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Sent RF Brandon Guyer on a rehab assignment to Columbus.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Fresno (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Ervin Santana on a rehab assignment to Fort Myers (FSL).
NEW YORK YANKEES Sent RHP Adam Warren on a rehab assignment to Trenton (EL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Yonny Chirinos on a rehab assignment to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Ricardo Rodriguez from 60-day DL and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Designated OF Eliezer Álvarez for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Snt SS Aledmys Diaz on a rehab assignment to New Hampshire (EL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Shelby Miller on a rehab assignment to Visalia (CAL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activiated RHP Anibal Sanchez from 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Gwinnett (IL). Returned LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent 1B Efren Navarro outright to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled from RHP Jesus Reyes from Pensacola (SL). Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF/OF Breyvic Valera from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City.
NEW YORKS METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 26. Optioned LHP P.J. Conlon to Las Vegas (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford on a rehab assignment to Clearwater (FSL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Derek Law on a rehab assignment to Sacramento (PCL).
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Activated INF Adrian Tovalin from the disabled list. Announced RHP TylerIvey was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Mark Lyman.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Michael Almanzar and RHP Reese Gregory.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Shairon Martis.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Taylor Ard.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Tyler Knigge.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Nolan Becker and INF Jonathan Malo. Released OF Brandon Martinez.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF Conor Bierfeldt.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Nick Zaharion and OF John Schultz.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Rusch and C Jonathan Gonzalez.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of OF Matt Hearn to Colorado (NL).
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released C Jay Carp.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHP Ethan Westphal to Lake Erie. Released SS Taylor Love.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Ty Moore. Released OFs Austin Byler and Casey Scroggins, and RHP Tucker Ward.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released OF Jason Heinrich.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Nick Wegmann.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Channing Stribling. Placed S Michael Cirino on the waived-injured list.
Alliance of American Football
AAF — Announced San Diego will be the sixth franchise.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Antoine Morand to a three-year entry-level contract.
ECHL
ECHL — Named Ryan Crelin commissioner.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced the addition of Cincinnati for next season.
TENNIS
International Tennis Federation
ITF — Banned Ukraine’s Dmytro Badanov for life and fined him $100,000 by an independent hearing officer after being found guilty of tennis match fixing.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — Announced C Austin Wiley and Gs Bryce Brown and Jared Harper withdrew from the NBA draft.
BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack on a five-year contract through the 2023 season.
CALIFORNIA — Named Mike Teti men’s rowing coach following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Announced G Tookie Brown withdrew from the NBA draft.
IOWA — Announced junior G Isaiah Moss withdrew from the NBA draft.
KENTUCKY — Dismissed junior S Marcus Walker following his arrest on charges of trafficking cocaine and marijuana.
MUHLENBERG — Announced the retirement of women’s soccer coach Leslie Benintend-Kiernan.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced the addition of graduate transfer P Jake Collins to the football program.
SYRACUSE — Announced graduate OL Koda Martin transferred to the team from Texas A&M.
TENNESSEE — Named Bryan Lentz video coordinator/director of player development for men’s basketball. Junior G Admiral Schofield withdrew from the NBA draft.
UCLA — Announced sophomore G Kris Wilkes withdrew from the NBA draft.
