Benard's grand slam seals Bums win

AVON — The Traverse City Beach Bums won their third game in a row and are now above .500 for the first time since May 13th.
The Bums (9-8) defeated the Lake Erie Crushes, 9-2, at Sprenger Stadium in Avon, Ohio on Wednesday.
The Bums used two big innings to get past Lake Erie.
After a scoreless first inning, the Crushers scored on a RBI triple by Aaron Hill to take the early lead in the second inning but the Bums came out in the third swinging.
The Bums led off the third with a single by Arby Fields who was knocked in by Will Kengor's second home run of the season. Luke Lowery then hit a single, stole second and was hit home by Steve Lohr to give the Bums a two-run lead.
The Bums kept piling it on in the sixth when their first five batters of the inning reached base. After Fields was walked to push in Steve Lohr, the bases were loaded for Issac Benard and he delivered.
Benard rocked a grand slam over the left field fence to put the Bums up big, and for good.
John Havird picked up his first win of the season, with a stellar eight inning performance. He gave up one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight, to improve to 1-1.
