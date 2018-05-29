TRAVERSE CITY — A bout of road rage escalated to a confrontation involving an angry driver and his pitbull.
A 36-year-old Traverse City man told officers the incident began Sunday when he said a car driven by a 39-year-old Kingsley man cut him off and claims the driver flipped him an obscene hand gesture, said Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell.
The man stopped his car near the intersection of Division and Front Streets and approached the other car with his large and “aggressive” pitbull. Bussell said that the Traverse City man told the driver “Let’s go.” There was a child in the backseat of the Kingsley vehicle crying.
When the stoplight changed the 39-year-old man drove off. Officers located the 36-year-old man and interviewed him. Officers will send the case to Grand Traverse County prosecutors for further review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.