End bounties
A Jackson County business just wrapped up a bounty contest that killed nearly 400 coyotes. Michiganders who care about the principles of modern, science-based wildlife management should be outraged by this pointless slaughter of our vital native carnivores.
The science is clear: the indiscriminate killing of coyotes will not reduce their numbers, will not protect livestock or pets from conflicts and will not increase the number of deer for hunters. The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently stated, “After decades of using predator control (such as paying bounties) with no effect, and the emergence of wildlife management as a science, the agency finally accepted the reality that predator control does not work.” A Michigan DNR biologist said in a Natural Resources Commission presentation, “Typically over the long term and large scale, habitat management efforts are more effective and economically viable than predator control when managing deer and other prey species.”
Sensing a pattern? Coyote bounties and wildlife killing contests are ineffective, cruel, unsporting and an embarrassment to our state. Time for them to end.
J.C. Brock
Charlevoix
Parking issues
I volunteer every week at both the Munson Medical Center and the Cowell Family Cancer Center. I believe MMC has gone above and beyond by providing free valet parking for both patients and visitors during the time the new parking deck is being built. I believe if people would use this free valet service, any issues with parking disappear.
The valet employees are very courteous and eager to make sure your car is returned as quickly as possible. It’s a very efficient system. Please give it a try. I think you’ll become an advocate for the system immediately.
Jody Smith
Traverse City
