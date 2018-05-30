MSU investigation
Dr. Larry Nassar’s scandal continues unabated. Over 200 female students testified Dr. Nassar physically violated them while supposedly providing “medical treatment.” Could it possibly be that the entire MSU Administration, including former President Lou Anna Simon, was unaware of what was taking place at their institution?
MSU has “theoretically” admitted “no responsibility” for the acts of Dr. Nassar with their proposed $500 million settlement for individuals who were violated by Dr. Nassar. “Expeditious Settlement” or “Cover Up”? What an outrageous proposal by former Gov. John Engler, acting president of MSU. Why is it that Gov. Engler does not understand this is about women’s rights, not money?
Over a year ago, I requested an independent investigation into the knowledge of the MSU Administration of the then-“alleged” abuses of Dr. Nassar be initiated by State of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. This fell on the deaf ears at the attorney general’s office. Where is “AG/Governor of Michigan Candidate,” Bill Schuette and his “independent” investigation now that MSU has admitted “no responsibility”? Not one word has been heard from “AG/Governor of Michigan Candidate” Bill Schuette. What is the status of the “independent investigation”?
Bill Schuette, “Governor of the State of Michigan”? One would hope not.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
