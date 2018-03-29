Let’s move forward
Another public hearing was held on Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Soma’s contract. More testimony was given about his anger management issues. I agree with the former board member that a new contract should not have been offered.
The board stated they wanted to be fair to Mr. Soma. It seems to me that no one on the board is being fair to those who accused Mr. Soma of wrongdoing. I think it is time to elect a new school board who will be proactive and not hide their head in the sand when issues arise with the school system superintendent.
Our community, teachers, administrators and students deserve better. Who would trust a grievance process run by this board when they chose to ignore the complaints back in September?
The board and Mr. Soma should resign and so we can move forward in giving a quality education to our children and a work environment that creates trust for employees.
David Merrell
Traverse City
Checklist for change
I’m a student at Traverse City High. Here is what needs to change when it comes to U.S. gun laws/school safety:
n Close all loopholes in gun background checks
n Family members must be surveyed for buyer’s mental health check
n Assault Rifles should be banned for civilian use. Government should do a “buy back” program to get ARs off the streets.
n Age limit for ALL guns should be 21.
n Schools should look at hiring veterans for school security. It could be possible to arm these persons as well.
n Police need to have more of a presence as well. Maybe three days a week a visit.
Delilah Stirm
Fife Lake
