Forum: Stopping scammers isn't simple or easy

The letter “Stop the Scam” (March 18) poses the question, “Can they be stopped?” My answer is “maybe and only if consumers are pro-active and persistent in reporting violations.
I can empathize with the writer, Mr. McCombs, and share his frustration, especially in regard to the revelation that his phone number was being “used and abused.”
There are several federal statues which were enacted to protect consumers from phone abuse, including the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing and Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and the Do-Not-Call Improvement Act of 2012. Regulations arising from these acts are enforced by the FTC. McCombs stated that he reported the “do not call” violations to the FCC, which does accept such complaints; however, the FTC (ftc.gov) is a better choice and there is a link to do such on its website. The FTC states on its website that it “takes aggressive legal action to make sure telemarketers abide by the Do-Not-Call Registry” and that it achieved strong injunctive relief against Dish Network, as an example. Because penalties can be substantial, in my opinion and observation, the majority of legitimate businesses today maintain compliance. (Charities and political organizations are exempt.)
However, “scammers” will attempt to hide their identity, usually by “spoofing,” which is defined as transmitting inaccurate caller information. The Truth in Caller ID Act of 2009 addressed this issue. Currently, there are two bills in the works in Congress, one passed by the Senate (Spoofing Prevention Act of 2017) forwarded to the House and one passed by the House (Anti-Spoofing Act of 2017), forwarded to the Senate (Congress.Gov). Both of these bills seek to broaden the law to include spoofing from abroad, text messaging, etc. Neither bill makes spoofing illegal beyond an intent “to defraud, cause harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value.”
McCombs may well have been a victim of “spoofing,” since a woman on calling back to what/whom she thought was a scammer/harasser reached McCombs. I pose another possibility. It may be that when the woman called back what she thought was the scammer’s number, her call was forwarded to Mr. McCombs’ phone. (Fraudulent call-forwarding, as well as rotating phone numbers to show up in the Caller ID from the same entity (scammer) to the same person, to my knowledge, has not been addressed in existing or pending legislation.)
I, too, last spring received a call requesting that “I stop calling.” I was able to determine that the “scammer number” dialed was being call forwarded to my phone and was not “spoofing.” Because my phone number was aligned with business, I expended the effort, time and money to try to stop such, since the only other alternative was to change my phone number. After two months, I succeeded, but only after my attorney and I prepared to go to court to subpoena the phone carrier to disclose the identity of the subscriber of the scam phone number. Magically, when the scam number was dialed, it went to an unidentified voicemail, and no longer to my phone.
About the author: Charlene Allen, of Traverse City, has a law degree and is a retired member of the South Carolina and federal bar. Allen worked with an attorney on her personal broker-fraud arbitration case during an 18-month period. She also wrote an article on the Exit Tax, which appeared in an online tax publication for the South Carolina Bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.