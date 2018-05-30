KEWADIN — Two siblings and two spouses didn’t know what they were getting into.
If they did, Pine Hill might never have taken root.
But as it proudly states on the back of their work T-shirt, Ralph and Sandy Naples and Jeanine and Fred Rubert are still “Diggin’ it for 40 Years.”
So how were the Naples and the Ruberts able to move back to Michigan from California, take their teaching and artistic backgrounds and open a nursery business that has grown from humble beginnings in Kewadin into one that has two locations and acres of plants?
“By the grace of God and by the seat of our pants,” Jeanine Rubert said from the Pine Hill Village Garden store in Traverse City that opened in the fall of 2000. “None of us are what I would consider business people. We didn’t know what a business plan was. Truth be told, we probably still don’t.
“We just knew we wanted to do something that we loved. We didn’t see all the obstacles. Looking back on it now, I can’t even imagine how we thought that was going to work.”
Rubert’s older brother, Ralph Naples, explained the foursome’s success another way.
“Because I’m nuts,” he said with a laugh.
Actually, there is another word that keeps popping up when talking to one of the fearsome foursome, which actually began with a fifth partner who later moved to Florida.
“We do have a passion for it,” Ralph Naples said. “We started this 40 years ago not having a clue what we were doing. I mean, not a clue. We didn’t even know the difference between an annual and a perennial, much less would they live from year to year.”
What actually began as the Pine Hill Art Collective quickly shifted gears when Ralph Naples saw an ad from Fife Lake that had five acres of perennials for sale.
“All of a sudden we were in the nursery business,” Rubert said.
“I remember that first year, all those perennials. I convinced my wife, my sister and my brother-in-law that we should buy this stuff,” Naples recalled. “It took us two years to move all the plants over here and I remember that first winter wondering if the stuff was going to come up in the spring, thinking ‘What a bunch of dumb idiots.’ I still feel that way at times when I walk through and look at six greenhouses filled with plants, seven acres full with trees and shrubs, wondering if people are going to show up and if they’re going to buy it.
“But they always do, they always show up,” said Naples.
As passionate as the Pine Hill owners are, their customers are the same way.
“We’ve had a really great customer base,” Rubert said. “There’s something about plants. Like the old Field of Dreams movie, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ That’s what happened to Pine Hill.”
“I think people get just as passionate,” Naples added. “They see how cool the place is. There’s a lot of greenhouses around, there’s a lot of places you can buy plants. But there’s nobody that knows what we know because we’ve been doing it so long. Nobody cares as much as we care and there’s nobody that puts on a presentation like we can. It’s just a fun experience. You can go to all kinds of nurseries, but you’re not going to see set-ups like this.”
Knowledge is what brought Hal Ferris of Elk Rapids to Kewadin. It wasn’t his first trip, nor likely his last.
“If you have a question, they have the answer,” Ferris said. “That’s really helpful.”
Ferris said Pine Hill staff even knows when things don’t go well with plants, like the hydrangeas he planted once that didn’t make it.
“They died and they told me why,” Ferris said. “I over-fertilized them. They told me when to fertilize them and how much.”
Naples said the four owners aren’t the only ones with experience. He said a majority of the employees in Kewadin have been working there for 10 years, several for 20. Staffing a the Kewadin location now hovers around 25 and peaks near 40. Rubert employs 8 to 10 people in the Traverse City location, including one who made the move with her from the Kewadin shop.
“We’re not perfect; none of us are perfect,” Naples said. “I know that they try their darndest to make sure the experience for our customer a great one. They want them to be successful with what they’re doing. They don’t want them to come back and say, ‘You sold me this plant, but it didn’t live.’ They don’t want to do that.
“They want them to go home and in 10 years come back and say, ‘You sold me a hundred plants and every one of them lived.’ That’s what our goal is, to make sure our customers are successful.”
Another key to Pine Hill is the way customers are treated, according to the owners.
“Our customers become our friends,” Sandy Naples said. “They look forward to coming every year.”
Besides, who can be in a bad mood when winter has finally loosened its grip and everything begins blooming?
“It’s an extremely happy place because we wait and wait and wait for spring,” Sandy Naples said. “We try to let people in the door as soon as we can, because even if there’s snow outside, it’s warm inside and people just want to walk around, smell the flowers and smell the earth. It’s an exciting time. Spring is a very exciting time.”
You don’t have to convince her husband of that.
“I love what I’m doing,” the 66-year-old Ralph Naples said. “My favorite time of the year is when I open the greenhouses up at the end of February, the beginning of March and it’s just me and my plants. My employees aren’t back yet. I try to keep my wife out of the greenhouse. It’s just me and my plants.
“I fill up this whole bench and those shelves with plants and seedlings and cuttings and I’m just a maniac. When it comes to stuff like this, I have a real passion for it.”
Even Rubert, who declined to reveal her age, said retirement isn’t in “my field of vision.”
“I know it’s a business because I have to spend way too much time at my desk paying bills, doing orders, the paperwork and all the stuff that goes along with running a business,” Rubert said of the 2015 Hagerty Small Business of the Year. “But what I love is being out there with people.
“If you don’t love what you do as far as the nursery business goes, you can’t do it. Your mind says you can do it, but your body says something else at the end of the day.”
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Jeanine and Fred Rubert's last name. — May 30, 2018
