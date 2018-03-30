Senator Ted Cruz, one of President Trump's vanquished rivals for the 2016 Republican nomination, said something really dumb. This was, as news goes, not stunning. But it was about "The Simpsons," so I am honor-bound to take it personally and slap him with a dueling glove.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year, Cruz made a remark that generated minor headlines: "I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge." (Cruz is known for making “Simpsons” references to shore up his everyman credentials and prove he is “with it” to his natural constituency: the millennials.)
He and an interviewer were discussing a "Simpsons" episode about guns, an issue never far from the national conversation and newly galvanized by the teenaged survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Airing in 1997 under the title "The Cartridge Family," and known to "Simpsons" diehards simply as "the gun episode," it makes provocative political viewing in 2018, but not for the reasons Cruz seems to think.
In order to protect his family in the aftermath of a citywide riot, Homer visits his local gun shop, Bloodbath and Beyond and buys a handgun. ("Aisle six, next to the sympathy cards.") He later joins Springfield's chapter of the National Rifle Association, already a politically combative organization in real life in the 1990s, if less obviously led by psychopaths.
Various characters voice most of the common talking points on either side of the debate — protection, freedom, safety and so on. The line prompting Cruz's remark was an exchange between Homer and Lisa. He says a gun is merely "a tool, like a harpoon or a butcher knife or an alligator." Lisa suggests that "The Second Amendment is just a remnant from revolutionary days. It has no meaning today." Homer retorts that without a gun to protect the home, the King of England could just wander into theirs and start pushing them around.
Fair points all around. But if Cruz thinks this episode proves the GOP is the party of Homer Simpson, then he's kind of making the other side’s argument for them. To nobody’s surprise, Homer the gun owner is terrifyingly inept. He shoots out the lights in his house, shoots open cans of beer, skeet-shoots dinner plates in his suburban backyard and handles his weapon irresponsibly around his family. (The gag where Homer surprises Marge by pointing a gun at her face is one of several that probably wouldn’t fly today.)
Homer hosts an NRA meeting where the other members, aghast at his recklessness, strip him of membership. But the group later saves the Simpsons during an attempted robbery because they arrived at the scene after hearing about it on a police scanner.
By endorsing the idea of independent gun owners doing first responders’ work for them, the show’s writers went pretty far out of their way to reinforce the argument the NRA always makes, unsupported by data, about good guys with guns supposedly stopping bad guys with guns. But the organization still sent the Fox network an angry letter after the episode aired. Imagine, if you can, the NRA lacking a sense of humor about itself.
People who worked on “The Cartridge Family” have said that the goal of the episode was to be funny while addressing a hot-button issue and somehow offering common ground in the idea that Homer Simpson probably should not own a gun.
This is clear to everybody except the person who sold him the weapon. Homer is subjected to a background check that uncovers a history of violence, alcoholism and mental health problems. Despite these red flags, he is still able to purchase up to three handguns, along with accessories such as a silencer, a “loudener,” a “speed-cocker” and a device for shooting down police helicopters.
It’s almost as if we need a better system and can’t count on the party of Homer Simpson to help make that happen.
Troy Reimink is a west Michigan writer and musician.
