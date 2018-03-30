What's Playing in Theaters: 03/30/2018

New releases
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness: Pastor Dave (David A.R. White) responds to the unimaginable tragedy of having his church, located on the grounds of the local university, burned down. Rated PG for thematic elements including some violence and suggestive material. (C14)
Ready Player One: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all OASIS users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action violence, bloody images, some suggestive material, partial nudity and language. (C14, ST)
Showing locally
Black Panther: T’Challa, after the death of his father the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture. (C14, BAY)
The Death of Stalin: Follows the Soviet dictator's last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death. Rated R for language throughout, violence and some sexual references. (BIJ)
The Greatest Showman: Celebrates the birth of show business, and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Rated PG for thematic elements including a brawl. (C14)
I Can Only Imagine: The inspiring and unknown true story behind MercyMe’s beloved, chart topping song that brings ultimate hope to so many is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness. Rated PG for thematic elements including some violence. (C14, ER)
Love, Simon: Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he’s gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual references, language and teen partying. (C14)
Midnight Sun: A 17-year-old girl suffers from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight. Rated PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality. (C14)
Pacific Rim Uprising: Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, reunites with Mako Mori to lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots, including rival Lambert and 15-year-old hacker Amara, against a new Kaiju threat. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action and some language. (C14)
Paul, Apostle of Christ: The story covers Paul, portrayed by Faulkner, going from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to Jesus Christ’s most influential apostle. Rated PG-13 for some violent content and disturbing images. (C14)
Peter Rabbit: Feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Rated PG for some rude humor and action. (C14)
Red Sparrow: Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to ‘Sparrow School’ a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. Rated R for strong violence, torture, sexual content, language and some graphic nudity. (C14, GAR)
Sherlock Gnomes: Garden gnomes, Gnomeo and Juliet, recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments. Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor. (C14)
Tomb Raider: Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action and some language. (C14)
Unsane: A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or a product of her delusion? Rated R for disturbing behavior, violence, language and sex references. (C14)
A Wrinkle in Time: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother and her friend to space to find him. Rated PG for thematic elements and some peril. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from Cherry Blossom 14 Theater (C14), the State Theatre (ST), Bijou by the Bay (BIJ), The Garden Theatre in Frankfort (GAR), the Elk Rapids Cinema (ER) and the Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY).
