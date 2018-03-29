PIC1 Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum and Leelanau State Park are hosting sensory-friendly activities for autism awareness April 1-8. Lighthouse tours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Other activities: crafting, animal identification, scavenger hunt and more. A recreation passport is needed to enter the park. Tours cost $5 for adults and $2 for ages 6-12. Contact: 231-386-5422.
PIC2 The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network hosts "Go Beyond Beauty" on April 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Boardman River Nature Center to discuss native plant landscaping. Register with Emily Cook at ecook@gtcd.org or 231.941.0960 x 20.
PIC3 McLain Cycle and Fitness is hosting a bike repair class for adults at 6 p.m. April 5 and 12. Attendees can learn basic maintenance skills, including flat tire repair, cleaning and adjusting. Cost is $5. Call 231-922-2080 to sign up.
