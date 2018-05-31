- Celebrate National Trails Day June 2 with guided North Country Trail hikes — 6.5-mile hike starts at 9 a.m. at Island Lake; 2.5-mile hike from Smith Lake Trail Crossing — to finish at the Kalkaska Civic Center Pavilion for a picnic and sign unveiling at noon.
- The Great Lakes Flotilla takes place 2-4 p.m. June 3 (rain date: June 10) at Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park. Free admission; donations collected for Stand Up for Great Lakes.
- The 2018 Great Cycle Challenge USA group bike ride on the 17-mile Leelanau Trail to raise money for Children’s Cancer Research Fund runs between 9 a.m. at noon at 10387 E Cherry Bend Rd.
- The Mancelona Bass Festival runs May 31 to June 3; activities include a Communities in Schools CIS 5K Run/Walk on June 2 at 8:30 a.m. at 122 E. State St.
