TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. News & World Report named Traverse City West Senior High School to its list of top high schools in the state for the sixth time in the last seven years.
West came in at No. 23 and was one of seven high schools in the area to crack the top 100, along with Elk Rapids (43), Cadillac (62), Petoskey (72), Grayling (79), Leland (92) and Frankfort (100).
"Traverse City Area Public Schools is very excited about that ranking," Associate Superintendent of Student Services Jame McCall said. "The thing that Traverse City Area Public Schools does well with all of our high schools is we work hard (to) make sure students are college and career ready."
The U.S. News & World Report ranking focuses on performance in state-required assessments as well as preparation for college. West, which has a 93 percent graduation rate, received the silver medal behind its 47.8 college readiness score. West students are 76 percent proficient or advanced in reading and 50 percent in mathematics.
West made the list from 2012-16 before earning the recognition once again this year.
"It's definitely one we have on our radar every year," West Principal Joe Esper said. "We're always pretty happy when we end up on the list, and getting in that top 30 is a pretty big honor — especially if you look at the schools ahead of us."
Participation and performance in advanced placement courses also benefited West. Nearly 60 percent of the students take AP courses, and 79 percent of those students pass. Students have been writing their AP assessments all month and need to score a 3, 4 or 5 to pass. Teachers and AP students often come in on weekends to do additional work to prepare for the assessments.
"The teachers do a lot to advise the kids on what it takes to take an AP class and to challenge them to do that," Esper said. "A lot of that credit goes to the teachers who are honest with students and hold them to that AP level."
Esper also credited the students and the tradition cultivated at West by previous classes.
"It's easier for staff to pass that down because these students see the kids in front of them succeeding and then push themselves to do the same," he said. "They're trying to get the most out of high school."
