About a year after graduating from college, Drew Philp began to rebuild an abandoned house in inner city Detroit. Idealistic and a little naïve, he considered it a way of helping the city.
Philp bid $500 for a roomy Queen Anne, a lofty name for a ramshackle shell of a house filled with piles of trash, including a chopped-up minivan. With grit in the extreme, he restored it and later writes a book: "A $500 House in Detroit: Rebuilding an Abandoned Home and an American City."
Philp will be at the City Opera House on April 11 to talk about what he learned, both about the project and his Poletown neighbors.
“What I found in my neighborhood in Detroit, is that black folks want equality and not revenge. I have found Detroiters to be some of the most gracious, kindest people that I’ve ever met,” he said in a recent interview.
He’ll also talk about how his decision earned him a good deal of financial freedom.
“Part of the reason I did this is because we’re taught as young people to go to college and go in debt; try to get a mortgage when you get out, go into more debt. And, if you’re lucky, you can pay it off by the time you’re 65. We have to look for other ways to do things. So yeah, not everybody is going to buy a $500 house for sure, but I do think we have to look for creative ways to solve problems in our world that are affecting us. One of my core beliefs is that people want to be good and do good, and they don’t know how.”
Philp frequently speaks and writes about the joy and challenges of living in the Motor City. His car insurance, for example, doubled the day he moved into Detroit. The shrunken city, which touches the largest source of fresh water on the planet, also charges twice the national average for water. The water shut-offs number in the tens of thousands.
“The United Nations has called it a violation of human rights. It’s absurd what’s going on,” he said.
Our event sponsor on this is Odom Reusable Building Materials, in part, because Philp built a very nice kitchen — really the entire house — from salvaged parts.
Author and Pulitzer Prizing winning Eileen McNamara wrote a book about another person who changed the world, but on a global scale. "Eunice: The Kennedy Who Changed the World" is her account of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who never received the credit she deserved for her lifelong advocacy for those with special needs. She’ll be here on April 25.
When I called realtor Bob Brick to see if he would sponsor the event, he immediately agreed. Like Eunice Kennedy, his late mother, Mary Jean Brick, was also disappointed in the limited living options for her disabled adult sister and son. So, she began collecting pop cans and very large checks from like-minded people to create the Brickways Community Living Center in 1978.
“She was just trying to provide a lifestyle that’s wholesome; she wanted to find a place that’s family oriented,” Brick said. “Her housing became the national model. We have a training kitchen, where people learn how to cook ... People are given certain job duties, to sweep and to vacuum, clean the bathroom, do the dishes and they all switch out these different jobs.”
Brickways currently provides housing to 50 people and is now launching a new campaign to build efficiency apartments.
“People called her Traverse City’s Mother Teresa,” Brick said. “She died on Christmas Eve. She wrote a letter the day she died to 500 people to tell them that she wouldn’t be around. She said, ‘I can’t die yet. I have too much to do.’”
For more information on these National Writers Series events, please go to www.nationalwritersseries.org.
