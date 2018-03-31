CEDAR — Cruising by the Polish Heritage Farm one sees what looks like white, woolly sheep standing in a pasture.
But "sheep" are one of the few farm animals Kathleen Bittner and husband Thomas Koch don't have running around the 14-acre Cedar farmstead.
"Chickens are a gateway animal," said Bittner as she gestured toward a lively circus of 25-plus goats, flocks of guinea fowl, Peking ducks, and "I-don't-know-how-many-anymore" chickens, as Koch and Bittner's two kids chased and tumbled around the yard. "We started with just one ... "
The sheep-looking creatures are actually 15 very hairy Hungarian pigs called mangalitsas. Their fleecy coats are thick enough to make throw rugs with, Koch said.
But their pigs are for eating, and are an investment in a foodie-centric mindset that is warming to things like the slow-growing, premium-priced porkers.
The "rare" breed of European pig was brought back from the brink of extinction in the 1990s, after the rise of industrial farming and fast-growing, corn-fed hogs brought the mangalitsa population to less than than 200 animals. Their plummet paired with lard's fall from grace as a cooking, cosmetic and industrial staple as the mangalitsa is one of the fattiest pigs in the world. Its carcass runs 60-70 percent fat to 40-30 percent lean meat, compared to a typical 50-50 split in other breeds.
Plus, the fresh-air wanderer needs more space, produces fewer piglets and takes far longer to get to market compared to other pigs.
But mangalitsa fans insist the pig's marbled, red meat is worth it.
"The first time I tried it, I wanted to try one of my own pigs," said Koch. That meant waiting, because mangalitsa hogs need 15 to 18 months to get to market weight, compared to the six months it takes for most pigs to hit the 250-pound mark.
"I like beef — steak — and I never thought that pork could be like that. The meat is so red, and all I could think of was how it wasn't like that old ad about 'the other white meat.'"
The pigs fetch a pretty penny — Koch sells them for upwards of $4.50-5 per pound hanging weight, compared to the $1.85-2 per pound cost of a more common pig like a Berkshire or Duroc, which the family also has raised.
"I've been accused of highway robbery," Koch said, referring to a Facebook comment from a farmer aghast at the selling price for his "grease pigs."
But their margins are slim, and every time they sell a pig, there's several more to feed, he said. Their organic hogs eat spent grain from Rare Bird's and Earthern Ales' brewing processes, and organic scraps from Taproot. They also eat farm stand scraps and black walnuts, Bittner said. They call their pigs corn-and soy-free. They cut and sell the meat in large quantities, usually through word-of-mouth or the "Overheard in Leelanau" Facebook page. Processing — like the curing and smoking required for an Easter ham — happens downstate where their bacon, sausage, pork loin, roasts and hocks are sold.
The couple moved their growing family to the farm four years ago; both Bittner and Koch are originally from Hamtramck, outside Detroit.
Koch, 34, formerly sold insurance and owns rental houses in Hamtramck. Bittner, 35, worked in her family's shop, Hamtramck's Polish Art Center, which now has another satellite location in Cedar. They started urban farming in several Hamtramck lots before they decided to buy a farm "north of Midland" and fell in love with Cedar.
Their connection to mangalitsas started after Bittner attended a Grrls Meat Camp Rendezvous in Northport in 2015, a precursor to Pigstock, Traverse City's professional butchery workshop.
The workshop hogs were mangalitsas, and Bittner ended up connecting with people who later gave the couple mangalitsa "breeders" to start their own herd.
"They came bearing piglets," Bittner said, describing them as "... little Twinkies that double in size every month. "
The pigs grow slower but have advantages when it comes to living with them, Koch said.
Mangalitsas are close to their feral cousins, and prefer to forage for their food over being fed.
"Other pigs will stand around and wait for you to feed them their breakfast; these guys find their own," Bittner said.
The breed also doesn't require extensive worming medication, and their woolly coats keep them comfortable outdoors in the wintertime. The one downside to all that hair is that the animals can't feel their electric pens as well, and the couple plans to upgrade their fencing system, Bittner said.
The pigs also have nice temperaments, Koch said.
"Like any other farm animal, there's good and bad," Koch said. "But for the most part, they're sweet. They like to have their bellies rubbed. They're like a 500-pound dog that will eat anything."
Their children — Thomas, 5, and Leokadia, 19 months — are the primary belly rubbers, they said.
Bittner and Koch stick close to their Polish roots because of their family history and, between them, many trips to Poland. Their pigs also have a part to play in the Easter tradition as Polish baskets are blessed in church and contain food destined for the holiday breakfast plate, Bittner said.
"There's eggs, salt, horseradish, bread, butter, lamb ... ," Bittner said. "... and always ham or kielbasa."
