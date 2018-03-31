What would Easter be without eggs? Coloring eggs, blessing eggs, rolling eggs and hunting eggs play an important part in the celebration.
Some scholars believe that Easter had its origins as an early Anglo-Saxon pagan festival that celebrated Eostre, the German goddess of dawn and bringer of light. It was she who ushered in spring and the renewal of nature after winter’s darkness.
Carole Levin, Professor of History and Director of the Medieval and Renaissance Studies Program at the University of Nebraska notes, “Some Christian missionaries hoped that celebrating Christian holy days at the same times as pagan festivals would encourage conversion, especially if some of the symbols carried over. Eggs were part of the celebration of Eastre … eggs were eaten at the festival … possibly buried in the ground to encourage fertility.”
In modern times eggs best fill a variety of needs in the kitchen; they leaven, emulsify, filter, prevent crystallization and add richness and color. Cooks have elevated eggs to great heights in pickled or fermented eggs, soufflés, custards, sauces, zabaglione, omelets, salads, baked goods, meatballs and meatloaf.
You can check a whole raw egg’s freshness by placing it into a bowl of cold water. If it sinks completely it is very fresh. An egg that floats should be discarded. Older, still-edible eggs won’t sink completely but won’t float either. An egg has a natural coating that blocks pores in its shell and protects it from taking on oxygen, which will spoil it. (For sea voyages with no refrigeration some sailors rubbed eggs with oil or fat.) When cracked, the top inside membrane of the egg will reveal how much oxygen it has taken on.
Worried about salmonella? Food chemist Shirley Corrither says in “Cookwise” that destroying bacteria in eggs is a matter of time and temperature. There is a small window between bacterial destruction and scrambled: salmonella is completely dead at 160 degrees F and eggs scramble at 180 degrees F, so it’s best to use low heat for a longer time to stretch out this window. Corrither says that you may pasteurize whole eggs or yolks by holding them for 3-1/2 minutes at 140 degrees F. In other words, immerse whole raw eggs in a bowl of very hot tap water or place yolks in a double boiler set over simmering water.
To stabilize and pasteurize eggs for fresh mayonnaise: Place a bowl of ice or cold water nearby. Heat 2 egg yolks and 1/4 cup liquid (vinegar, water, wine, or juice from recipe) in a small double boiler over, not in, simmering water, over low heat. Stir and scrape constantly with heatproof spatula. At the first sign of thickening, remove pan from the heat, set pan in cold water and keep stirring.
If you’ve only ever thought of eggs as breakfast, delve deeper into history. You’ll discover that eggs have given us rich traditions: egg tempera for iconography, a canvas for the jewel-like Ukrainian psysanky, hair conditioner, photographic printing medium, fertility rites, an expression of disapproval, a clarifier of consommé and shells to enrich soil with calcium.
An egg is not just an egg.
Signature Technique: Perfect Hard-Cooked Eggs
Eggs, like any tender protein, become rubbery-tough and dry if cooked too quickly over high heat. Eggs cook best when brought to a boil then removed from the heat and allowed to cook in the hot, not boiling, water. Yolks stay yellow and creamy.
• Have eggs at room temperature.
• Older eggs peel best.
• Place eggs in saucepan just big enough to hold them in one layer.
• Cover with cold water by one inch. Bring water to a boil then immediately cover pan and remove it from the heat.
• For hard-cooked large eggs, leave in hot water 10 to 12 minutes. (Soft-cooked eggs 2 to 3 minutes. With each minute from soft-cooked at 2 minutes, the eggs will cook inside a little more. Medium 6 to 8 minutes.)
• Drain eggs. Lightly crack ends of eggs to make peeling easier. (The broader end of the egg
contains the larger air pocket.)
• Rest eggs in cold running water until completely cooled, 5 to 10 minutes. Peel eggs. Chill eggs if not using immediately.
Soufflé Omelet Madame Poulard (Omelette Mère Poulard)
This signature omelet is served at the foot of Mont-Saint-Michel, where the Hotel la Mère Poulard is known for its breakfasts. The chefs whisk the eggs for these light-as-air omelets in copper bowls and cook them over an oak wood-fire. Madame Poulard advises cooks not to let the butter brown or to overcook the eggs.
2 servings
4 large eggs, about 1 cup
2 T. whipping cream
1 to 1-1/2 oz. unsalted butter, 2 to 3 tablespoons diced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Clean a mixing bowl with a little vinegar and rinse with water. Blot dry. Set another mixing bowl nearby. Separate eggs, taking care not to mix any yolk with whites. Place whites into the vinegar-cleaned bowl. place yolks into the other bowl.
Whisk egg yolks with cream, salt and freshly ground pepper until very light-colored and thickened. With a clean whisk, beat egg whites until almost stiff peaked. Lighten yolks by stirring in a little of the beaten whites. Fold in remaining whites.
Heat a 9-inch omelet pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add butter. When it foams, pour egg batter into the pan and smooth the top. reduce heat to medium. Cook egg until puffed and lightly browned on bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. (Lift omelet at edge to judge color.) Place skillet in oven, and bake omelet until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes. loosen omelet edges with spatula.
To Serve: With sharp knife, cut along the center of the omelet, but not through to bottom. Fill the center with fruit, jam, cheese or cooked vegetables, if desired. Tip skillet. With pancake turner, fold omelet in half on the cut, and invert onto warmed plate or platter with a flip of the wrist.
To serve open-faced, slide omelet from pan onto plate. Spoon or sprinkle filling, if desired, over top. Cut open-faced omelet in half or into wedges. Serve immediately.
Vary! Improvise!
*Cheesy: Fold shredded or crumbled cheese into eggs.
*Sweet: Fold sliced strawberries or fruit marmalade into eggs.
*Savory Herbs: Fold a combination of Italian parsley, chives, and chervil or basil into batter.
