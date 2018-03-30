Certain times of year signal certain things, like showers, flowers, falling leaves and snow.
For me in addition to flowers and showers, spring also signals choral season. This yearly rhythm is due to a convergence of religious holidays, performances schedules and the school calendar. After performances associated with Christmas and the holiday season, a chorus will next be ready to perform major works after several months, which then coincides roughly with the Easter and Passover seasons.
This year at the Traverse Symphony is exceptional in this regard as we have the combined choruses of Northern Michigan College under the direction of Jeffrey Cobb, including the smaller select group called Canticum Novum, and the combined choirs of the Interlochen Arts Academy under the direction of John Bragle, totaling well over 200 singers for a truly “mass”-ive chorus event!
We also have three guest soloists including the wife and husband team of Laura Osgood-Brown and Keith Brown in addition to longtime TSO favorite, mezzo-soprano Jayne Sleder. The program is made up of incredible music by Handel and Vivaldi and promises to be a very special way to officially usher in the season of re-birth.
These concerts take me back to my roots as a collaborative musician. Chorus performances remind me of t he things which led to me to choosing this career path.
I started to accompany the grade school chorus on piano at the age of 10. My singing voice wasn’t any great shakes at that time, (it still isn’t) and my grade school music teacher couldn't conduct the chorus and provide leadership from the piano, so she had me take over the piano. This was my first step on the path to becoming a conductor.
That relationship with voices continued, expanding to accompanying local amateur theater productions, which led to conducting them eventually.
In high school we had a very active choral music program and I played for three choruses at school, rehearsing and performing around the clock! Back in those days,we did more performances leading up to Christmas than there were days in December. We took a variety of trips, and would raise money by performing for every organization that would give us a few bucks.
One performance our mercurial high school choir director said to the audience something along the lines of “now our pianist plays pretty well for a dumb, ugly kid (that was always his good natured joke!) and he knows lots of music. I’ll be he can play something by any classical composer anyone in this room can name.”
Fortunately I could rattle off some Beethoven or Debussy or Chopin or Rachmaninoff etc. to the general amusement of the audience ... and me, too!
I also accompanied the children’s chorus at one of the universities in town, a show choir at the other university and the chorus of my hometown orchestra. I conducted my first five musicals, played in the orchestras of a few more musicals, won a piano competition to play a concerto with the local orchestra, played Dracula in a school production of the play, and played piano in the dining room of the big downtown hotel. All in all, a crazy, wonderful time — but it all started with that grade-school chorus.
So whenever we get to spring's chorus time, I get to revisit all of those wonderful memories and feelings from my youngest days. I feel like I’m 10 years old all over again ... but this time with a bit more knowledge!
Kevin Rhodes is the music director of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in Massachusetts. Learn more at Traverse Symphony.org.
