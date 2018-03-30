TRAVERSE CITY — High and low, nestled in tree branches and huddled in flowerbeds — it’ll take some close looking to find them all.
Pink, blue and yellow eggs will soon dot Grand Traverse — and too will bunny-eared, pastel-garbed children on the hunt.
Several eggs hunts in Traverse and the surrounding area Saturday mean plenty of opportunities for an Easter eve candy fix. Many, like that of Fellowship Church in Traverse City, offer a mix of crafts, games and other activities with them.
“It’s something we love to do — open up the church to the community,” said Theresa Doezema, church administrative assistant.
The 20-year Fellowship tradition usually brings in about 70 children, she added, who have their pick of 1,000 candy-filled eggs.
“It’s a good kid-to-egg ratio,” Doezema said.
Participants will have their work cut out for them in the free event.
“We have some more challenging areas, the woods behind the church. The older kids will have to think a bit harder about it,” Doezema said. “The younger group, of course, not so much.
“Basically, they’re going to go home with a lot of candy.”
Eggs will color the lawn of Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville Saturday morning as well — the resort hosts a massive egg hunt for guests and locals alike at 10 a.m.
The treats go fast, said Steve Kermode, Crystal vice president of recreation.
“It’s amazing — they scatter into the area and scoop them up as fast as they can,” he said. “Once we blow the whistle, it doesn’t take long.”
The hunt, which is divided into two age groups, is held on the far side of the resort in a mostly open, tree-dotted field. The event usually draws about 400 people, Kermode said.
The hunt’s 3,000 eggs are filled with a mix of candy and other small prizes, and several golden eggs hidden among them can be exchanged for a special prize.
“Most of them have a good basket-full when they’re done,” Kermode said. “Nobody goes away disappointed.”
Nor will they at Meadow Brook Medical Care in Bellaire, where staff have been busy stuffing eggs with a wide array of treats.
“We have a mixture of chocolate, Starbursts, Kit Kats, Lemonheads, lollipops,” said activities director Ramona Belanger.
Children under five get a two-minute headstart at the facility’s 1 p.m. hunt, which will end when all 400-some hidden pastel eggs are found.
The nonprofit’s residents have as much fun with the event as the hunters, Belanger said.
“The enjoy watching and participating,” she said. “We get a lot of kids, lot of families, lot of grandkids. They look forward to it.”
On Friday, Medilodge of Grand Traverse County is taking its celebrations a step further with a full spring fling barbecue, followed by a candy-heavy egg hunt.
“It’s Easter and it’s spring, so we wanted to (celebrate both),” said life enrichment director Colleen Goldman. “And the residents will be very involved — they’ve been stuffing eggs and decorating the facilities for a week now.”
The free barbecue and hunt will be held Friday, March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m., and feature 400 eggs and 10 golden eggs. Golden eggs can be exchanged for larger prizes like blankets, stuffed animals and Easter baskets.
“And candy, of course,” Goldman said. “It’s just something for the community — something fun to do during spring break.”
Mark your calendar
MediLodge of Grand Traverse County Easter Egg Hunt
Children 10 and under are welcome at Medilodge of Grand Traverse, 2950 LaFranier Road, Traverse City, for an egg hunt on Friday, March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Easter fun in Frankfort
The Easter Bunny will visit Mineral Springs Park, 630 Main St., Frankfort, on Saturday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m. An egg hunt will follow at 10 a.m.
Fellowship Church Easter Egg hunt
An egg hunt at Fellowship Church of Traverse City, 2555 N. Garfield Road, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31. The free event is broken into two age groups and will also include crafts, games and refreshments. For more information, see www.fellowshipchurchtc.org or call 231-947-6520.
Crystal Mountain Egg Hunt
Crystal Mountain, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville, will host an egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31. Golden eggs with special prizes will be hidden among the loot.
Blair Township Park Egg Hunt
An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31 at Blair Township Park, 21 21 Co Road 633, Grawn. The Easter Bunny will be present to greet children. Bring your own basket.
West Side Community Church Egg Hunt
The softball field next to West Side Community Church, 4975 E. Traverse Hwy., will host an egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31.
Meadow Brook Egg Hunt
An egg hunt will be held at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility, 4543 S. M-88 Hwy., Bellaire, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 31, for children 10 and under.
Mosaic Church Egg Hunt
Traverse City’s Mosaic Church, 1249 Three Mile Road, will hold an egg hunt from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.
Grand Traverse Resort Easter Extravaganza
The Easter Bunny is visiting Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., Williamsburg, Friday, March 31 through Easter Sunday, April 1. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. On Sunday, Easter egg hunts with two age groups begin at 9 a.m. with a brunch to follow. Call 231-534-6000 for more information. Tickets are available at www.mynorthtickets.com.
