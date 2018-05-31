TRAVERSE CITY — One local landscaper is concerned with the lack of erosion control along the newly-shaped banks of the Boardman River.
"Everywhere you look it's just a mass of mud," said Kevin Juett, owner of Terra Bella Landscape in Garfield Township — just up the road from the former Boardman Dam that was removed last summer.
But a biologist working on the project said the banks and floodplains along the river's route will be planted this year and will be rich with vegetation in no time. The river will then clear up.
"It's more a visual thing than it is a true ecological impact," said Brett Fessell, a river restoration ecologist with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. "Everybody likes sausage, but nobody likes to see it made. We're making sausage here."
The Grand Traverse County Boardman River Restoration project includes the removal of three hydroelectric dams no longer used by Traverse City Light & Power. The Brown Bridge dam was removed in 2012, the Boardman Dam was removed last year and the Sabin Dam will come out this year.
The Union Street Dam in downtown Traverse City also will be modified as part of the project, and could start in 2019.
Juett said that anytime he does a job near water he must obtain a permit from Grand Traverse County Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control, which follows regulations set out in Michigan Public Act 451. A permit is needed when a project involves an earth change activity within 500 feet of a lake or stream or when an area more than an acre in size will be disturbed.
The Soil Erosion department has recently been placed under the purview of the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
"The Boardman River project, it's such a large scale and just the nature of what they're doing, it's recognized that there is going to be some erosion during that process," said Dan Thorell, environment health director for the health department.
Thorell said certified stormwater control operators have been on site, which is required by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for any project that involves more than 5 acres.
The health department has inspected the work frequently and will soon be doing another inspection, Thorell said.
"It has been checked and determined that it is in compliance with the permits," he said.
Silt fences that are temporary measures to control sediment runoff are in place along parts of the river. There also are sediment traps, which are large bags, and check dams made of stone piles that slow the water and drop out sediment to the bottom of the river, said Dan DeVaun, project manager for AECOM, the Traverse City-based company that did the design engineering for the Boardman project and the upcoming Sabin Dam.
From there the sediment is recovered and disposed of in the spoils location at the site, DeVaun said. The goal is to minimize the amount of sediment traveling downstream, a goal he said is being achieved.
"The project goal is to be managing sediment on site," DeVaun said. "We do recognize that aesthetically right now there's not much in the way of vegetation out there."
He said that so far 280,000 cubic yards of sediment have already been moved out of the river channel.
"The biggest thing to remember and focus on is behind those dams there is a million cubic yards of sand and sediment that has accumulated through the years," DeVaun said.
As part of the Boardman Dam project, Keystone Pond was drained and the path of the river engineered to follow its pre-dam origins as closely as possible. Work included building floodplains, Fessell said.
"You've got to have a place for the water to go when it floods," Fessell said.
The area will green up after plantings of native tree species, including tamarack and willow, which grow quickly. Grasses like perennial rye and oats will also be planted, along with a high-root density flood plain mix that includes sedges, rushes, wildflowers and other herbaceous species.
But Juett is concerned with the erosion and with what he sees as very little revegetation efforts.
"The whole idea of putting it back on its natural course ... great," Juett said. "But when I see what's going on there, they had a great idea, but no money."
The final grading and seeding and planting for the area is scheduled for early June, DeVaun said.
Fessell said that if the dams had just been pulled out, the river would find its new route, but it would take a long time.
"We're speeding up that process of equilibrium and balance," he said.
Fessell said they tried to find the original channel pattern, but that is challenging, as the farther upstream you get from the dam, the thicker the sediment, he said.
"Some places at Brown Bridge, it was 14 feet thick," he said.
He likens the search for the original river channel that existed before the dams were built to a forensic investigation, with clues found in old maps, inward-leaning tree stumps and gravel.
GPS is used to mark points across the floodplain where the pre-dam channel would likely have been. Steel rods are then pushed down through the sediment at each point until they hit gravel, or the "depth of refusal."
When the steel is heard and felt scraping gravel, they know they've hit the old river bed, Fessell said. Earth is then moved to shape the new river banks as closely as possible to its former path.
The restored Boardman River follows the old maps in some areas, but not all.
"As long as we're in the floodplain we know that it's going to find it's equilibrium, it's happy place," Fessell said.
