Reeves smooth as a pearl at national spelling bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — Autumn Reeves had to wait quite a while for her chance to stand at the microphone and spell a word during the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The Forest Area Community Schools student was the 243rd in line and was tasked will spelling "margaritaceous."
She didn't flinch — not for a second.
The 11-year-old didn't need a definition or the word's origin or its part of speech or any alternate pronunciations. Reeves didn't even ask for it to be used in a sentence.
"Margaritaceous. M-A-R-G-A-R-I-T-A-C-E-O-U-S. Margaritaceous."
The infamous bell that signifies elimination did not toll for Reeves.
"I felt pretty confident because I knew all the words," she said. "I didn't really feel like I needed a definition or anything, and I wasn't nervous at all."
Competitors are given a 600-word list, which Reeves has diligently studied either with her mother, Amy Reeves, or by herself for at least two hours per day.
"She knew it," Amy Reeves said. "She knows all 600 words. She knows every one of them. She knows every word and every definition. She's known them for weeks."
This year's competition has 511 spellers, which is more than 200 more than competed in the 2017 bee. Reeves won the 37th Annual Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee in March when she spelled hemerocallis correctly. She also spelled Illuminati, dachshund, carafe, kovsh and contraband in the competition that sent her to the big show.
"Amazing. It's just amazing to watch," her mother said. "I'm confident when she's up there. I know she knows them, and I know my daughter."
Autumn Reeves' correct spelling of margaritaceous, which is defined as "having a satiny iridescence like that of pearl or mother-of-pearl," ensures Reeves continues on to the third preliminary round, which begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday on ESPN3.
"I'm just really going to study a lot more to get to the next round," Autumn said. "After that, I'm just going to see how it goes."
A new champion will be crowned on May 31 when finals will air on ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.