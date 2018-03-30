TRAVERSE CITY — The owner of a Traverse City medical marijuana-related business will continue to run his clinic in defiance of a state cease and desist letter.
Licensing officials in recent weeks sent more than 200 such letters to medical marijuana businesses across Michigan which they claim did not apply for licenses under changes in state law. The sole letter for a Traverse City-based clinic was hand-delivered to Michael Thue, CEO of Center for Compassion.
Thue said his Eighth Street business will remain open.
“I told them the new law didn’t apply to us,” he said. “We operate under the medical marijuana act of 2008.”
State lawmakers in 2016 passed the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, a law touted as a corrective for confusion stemming from Michigan’s original medical cannabis law. But many medical marijuana providers and patients claim the new law imposes onerous demands and creates new problems.
Law enforcement officials and regulators imposed crackdowns on medical marijuana facilities under the new law. The changes also put pressure on local officials on whether to opt into medical marijuana for their communities.
David Harns, a spokesman for the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, said the new law’s Rule 19 sparked the recent cease and desist letters. That rule allows medical marijuana businesses to temporarily keep operating so long as they applied for a state license by Feb. 15.
LARA records indicate officials sent letters to 210 businesses, mostly in the Detroit area.
“We hand delivered them to each of the … non-applicants,” Harns said.
Thue said four people, including a state trooper, delivered the letter to his business. He believes state officials consider his business to be a dispensary which would need to apply under the new law. Center for Compassion is not a dispensary, he said.
“We really just do the certifications and we have some cannabidiol products,” he said.
The letters really serve as a “scare tactic,” Thue said. He said he knows his business follows the law so it will remain open. He also said he called a phone number on the letter for business owners who believe they were served in error.
State officials didn’t answer and didn’t respond to a follow up email, he said.
Traverse City commissioners in February agreed to begin crafting rules to allow medical marijuana businesses defined under the new law. It’s a process that could take months.
Thue encouraged city officials to move forward quickly, given the fact Traverse City is a “hub” for northern Michigan.
