TRAVERSE CITY — Roads in Traverse City need help, not just Eighth Street.
City Manager Marty Colburn said that’s why he wants city commissioners to consider raising the millage, currently at 11.1167 mills, by another mill to pay for their upkeep. City employees must maintain about 100 miles of asphalt, including alleys.
“We are working on streets on a regular basis,” he said. “We are getting a lot accomplished, but we are not going to be able to keep up.”
Colburn also suggested adding a property tax administration fee that would increase city landowners’ tax bills by 1 percent — the draft budget accounted for $440,000 from the administration fee, but not roughly $438,000 from the millage increase.
The administration fee would nearly fund the city assessing department, freeing up funds city leaders could spend on other needs, Colburn said.
Commissioners discussed the ideas Tuesday at a study session for the draft 2018-19 budget, which Colburn said they’re set to adopt June 4 following some minor changes.
Commissioner Richard Lewis, who earlier suggested a millage increase for sidewalks and roads, proposed spreading out the millage increase and administration fee roll-out over two years.
That approach had Commissioner Michele Howard’s support, she said. But Commissioner Brian Haas supported Colburn’s plan for rolling out both in one year.
“I think there are needs, investments definitely need to be made,” Haas said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said the tax increase plus administration fee would be a big hit on city residents and make housing in the city less affordable.
But the current budget has no funding for local road reconstruction, McGillivary acknowledged.
“I’m not in favor of raising the millage rate at all, and I’m reluctant to raise the administration fee ... if we raise the administration fee, we do have extra money and that money really needs to go to roads,” he said.
Commissioners made other requests as well — Howard for another police officer, for example. Colburn said he’s waiting to see if the city gets medical marijuana tax revenue before deciding whether to add to the department’s 30 officers.
Commissioners agreed to discuss other ides later, like McGillivary’s suggestion of the city fire department transporting more patients to the hospital and billing for the service. That could bring in money for more firefighters, he suggested.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said he appreciated the discussion and noted city leaders have a tough job each year come budgeting time.
“We are here to plan and guide our future, and to restate the obvious, this is not an easy task,” he said.
