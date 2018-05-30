TRAVERSE CITY — A Marion man authorities suspect called Munson Medical Center and threatened to kill medical personnel faces a charge that, if convicted, could send him to prison for decades.
Brian Douglas Adcox, 50, appeared for a video arraignment Tuesday in 86th District Court. He faces a terrorism charge involving the use of the internet or telecommunications device after calling Munson Medical Center on Saturday and threatening to “shoot up” the facility, according to police reports.
“Thinking back, sure what I said was bizarre; maybe I shouldn’t have said it,” Adcox said in a statement to police officers, according to police reports.
The charge is a 20-year felony. Adcox, who court documents list as a Marion resident, is charged as a second offense habitual offender, which could increase a prison sentence to 30 years, if convicted, court documents indicate.
Adcox remains at Grand Traverse County’s jail. Officials set a $2 million cash surety bond Sunday, according to court documents.
Dave Clark, the attorney representing Adcox, did not immediately return calls requesting comment.
Traverse City police officers responded to the hospital shortly after authorities said Adcox called and prompted officials to place the facility on lockdown Saturday at about 3:30 p.m.
An employee who took Adcox’s call told officers he said he “was getting a gun” and planned to kill his girlfriend and health care workers and “shoot up” the hospital, police reports indicate.
Adcox spoke with the woman about “trucks driving into crowds of people” and “school shootings,” all of which he blamed on the health care system and its workers, according to police reports.
Police officers obtained the phone number from where the threatening call was made. Dispatchers worked with Verizon Wireless officials and Clare County Sheriff’s Department personnel, who confirmed the number was associated with Adcox, police reports state.
Officers traced the number to a residence near Harrison where Adcox was staying in a tent, reports indicate. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered and officers arrested Adcox without incident, according to reports.
“Adcox was adamant that he was not a terrorist, but he was apologetic for what he said,” police reports read.
He will next appear for a probable cause conference in district court Tuesday, June 12, at 8:30 a.m. Officials also scheduled a preliminary exam for Tuesday, June 19, at 11 a.m.
Follow Record-Eagle.com for further updates.
