TRAVERSE CITY — Authorities arrested a Gaylord man and confiscated a shotgun after he threatened to “shoot up” Munson Medical Center.
The 50-year-old man called the Munson Medical Center switchboard Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. and told the hospital worker he planned to get a gun, kill his girlfriend, “shoot up” the hospital and murder medical staff, said Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell.
Brian Adcox was charged in 86th District Court on Tuesday. He faces a terrorism charge involving the use of the internet or a telecommunications device, said Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
The threat that led to the charge against Adcox prompted personnel to place the hospital on lockdown.
Officers spoke to the person who took the call. The staffer said the caller refused to disclose his name and ranted throughout the call, blaming healthcare professionals for recent mass shootings and other deadly events.
Adcox was identified through an investigation in cooperation with Clare County Sheriff’s Department officials, Bussell said. He had been arrested on a Clare County warrant on May 25 and was released on bond. Clare County deputies confirmed the Adcox's phone number was the same as the caller who made the threats.
He was arrested Monday near a tent he had been staying at in Clare County where deputies discovered a 12-gauge shotgun, Bussell said.
Adcox was transferred to Traverse City police custody and placed in Grand Traverse County’s jail on suspicion of making “terrorist threats,” Bussell said.
Ian Jones, a Munson Medical Center spokesman, said hospital officials enacted heightened security measures in collaboration with Traverse City police officers. They additionally remained in lockdown for two to three hours and resumed normal operations at about 8 p.m.
“The important thing is we have an ongoing relationship with law enforcement at all times,” Jones said.
Hospital officials frequently train for situations like what unfolded Saturday, he said.
“We’re very grateful to law enforcement for their quick assistance,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.