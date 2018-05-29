TRAVERSE CITY — An argument prompted a local man to dump a beer on a woman and throw a beer bottle through the window of a local watering hole.
Traverse City police officers reported to Brady’s Bar at 401 S. Union St. on Saturday at about 1:17 a.m. after receiving reports of a verbal altercation that escalated, said police Capt. Jim Bussell.
A 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Traverse City, had an argument at the bar that ended with the man dumping beer on her. He was subsequently escorted from the establishment.
Once outside he threw a beer bottle through one of the bar’s front windows. Officers arrested the man on suspicion of assault, malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing a police officer. They transported him to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
