Guilty plea in overdose case

TRAVERSE CITY — A plea deal absolves a Traverse City man of some, but not all, criminal responsibility for a fatal overdose.
Rory Timothy O'Brien, 28, barely spoke above a whisper Friday during a court hearing. His attorney and prosecutors minutes before hashed out a plea arrangement which would drop a life offense levied against him for dealing the drugs that caused the death of Alexander Grizzel, 23, of Traverse City.
But his guilty plea to delivery of heroin or fentanyl — a felony punished by up to 20 years in prison — still required him to admit his role in Grizzel's death.
"Is it true, Mr. O'Brien, that Mr. Grizzel passed away due to the heroin that you sold him?" said Assistant Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Charles Hamlyn.
"Yes, sir," O'Brien said, his head bowed.
Grizzel's overdose in October focused attention on the region's opioid problem. The story of a young, kind and hockey-loving man who struggled with addiction resonated in the community where he grew up. Family and friends organized a charity hockey game in his honor which drew a massive crowd. His death, along with others, inspired East Middle School students to create an acclaimed documentary called "Predator & Prey."
The community's grief formed the backdrop to an investigation by Grand Traverse County sheriff's detectives who had focused their suspicions on O'Brien.
They found evidence through text messages which indicated O'Brien sold Grizzel drugs on the night Grizzel died. An autopsy later found Grizzel died from a combination of heroin and fentanyl, a potent opioid used in anesthesia that is sometimes mixed with other drugs, often without a user's knowledge.
Prosecutors in February levied the delivery causing death charge against O'Brien, as well as another drug-related felony. He was also charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender, a reflection of his long criminal record.
O'Brien's attorney Jacob Graff emerged Friday from a closed-door pretrial meeting with Hamlyn. Graff shuttled the shackled O'Brien behind another door and they walked out together to face 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
The deal as detailed by Graff and Hamlyn dropped O'Brien's original charges in exchange for the 20-year felony. O'Brien acknowledged he sold Grizzel what he thought was heroin, but said he didn't know the drugs contained fentanyl.
Elsenheimer asked O'Brien how he would plead.
"Guilty, sir," O'Brien said.
Grizzel's family couldn't be reached for comment.
O'Brien is scheduled for a May 8 sentencing hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.