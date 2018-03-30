Guilty plea in overdose case

Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Windy. High 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.