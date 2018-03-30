TRAVERSE CITY — Back in its early days the Bayside Travellers Dance Society criss-crossed the region to put on contra dances at town halls.
The plan earned the group its name and a wide following but meant mostly locals in areas the dances took place could attend.
Then the group found a centrally located home at Twin Bay Park’s Gilbert Lodge in Traverse City. The venue allowed more people from outlying areas to attend on a regular basis. It also allowed the group to store their sound equipment and refreshment supplies instead of having to haul them from place to place.
But a 2017 Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation user fee hike forced the group to abandon Gilbert Lodge — and the wood floor the group paid for and installed, said Bayside Travellers treasurer Linda Forster. For the first time in nearly 15 years the group is once more criss-crossing the region to put on its dances.
“We’re not self-sustaining,” Forster said, adding that a new nonprofit user fee of about $400 — nearly double what the group had been paying — put Gilbert Lodge out of reach. “We don’t always make enough money per dance, especially when the winter is bad and attendance is lower.”
For now the monthly dances are alternating between town halls in Cedar, Empire and Elk Rapids, where rental rates are half those at Gilbert Lodge, she said. But the group is seeking venue and funding alternatives — from business sponsors to crowdfunding — without raising admission fees, especially for more vulnerable students and families.
“It’s not that we mind travelling but we’re always looking for options and if there were a place we could call home that would be affordable we’d love that, too,” said Forster, who learned to contra dance while living in Ann Arbor. “We do get a different crowd depending on where dances are held. At Gilbert Lodge there was a regular group of people who came every month and then there were new people who tried it, and some came back each month.“
Potential venues would have to accommodate at least 90 dancers in two opposing or "contra" lines and offer non-cement floors and good acoustics, Forster said. They also would need a separate area in which to set up refreshments and a storage area for refreshment supplies and sound equipment.
Bayside Travellers formed during the rebirth of traditional music in the 1980s and launched with just five members. Now the dances attract an average of 50-75 dancers as well as musicians and callers from all over the state.
Dances are held at 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month, October through June. They’re preceded by a basic skills workshop at 7 p.m. so newcomers can watch and learn.
Forster said the dances cost about $700 each to organize based on a hall rental fee of $200. That’s what the group was paying for Gilbert Lodge until recently.
County Parks and Recreation director Kristine Erickson said the nonprofit group got a special user fee rate for more than a decade because of its contributions to the lodge.
“The group installed and paid for the wooden floor in 2004-05," Erickson said. "In 2005 the county wrote a memo to them giving them use of the lodge and (noting) the price would be capped at $200 an event for 10 years. The county carried it through the 2015-16 year then raised the fee to $250 an event for 2016-17, which was significantly less than the published price for use.”
She said the group would have needed to renegotiate the fee for 2017-18 at higher — but still nonprofit — rates. But instead the group sent a letter saying it wouldn't be back.
“It's not personal," Erickson said. "There was a major shift in all of our fees in 2017. The county board wanted us to be more self-sufficient as parks because they’re finding it harder and harder to fund us from the general fund.”
She said a business plan for Twin Lakes Park that was completed in 2014 included fee changes to position the lodge — the county park system’s “best-kept secret” — as an event venue for weddings and other special events.
“It’s been an evolution,” she said.
She added that Parks and Rec reached out to the group after receiving its letter, but that the group’s position didn’t change.
Said Forster: “We cannot afford $400, so if that’s their best offer we have to go elsewhere.”
Forster said she understands the need to make occasional changes.
“At the same time, it is a community park and it’s supposed to serve the community,” she said. “And we’re an organization that provides community dance and education and provides a place to do something that’s healthful and fun.
“It’s a difficult situation but we can’t keep going in the hole.”
Upcoming Bayside Travellers dances
April 14 - Elk Rapids Township Hall, with band Dang Ornos, caller Jan Fowler
May 12 - Solon Township Hall, Cedar, with band Big Fun, caller TBA
June 9 - Empire Township Hall, with band Aunt Lou and the Oakland County All Stars, caller Glen Morningstar
Non-member admission: $11 for adults, $7 for students ages 13 and up, kids 12 and under get in free
