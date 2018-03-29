Herbal class
TRAVERSE CITY — Notably Natural is hosting a herbal class for hormone balance at 6 p.m. April 3 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. People can learn about herbal remedies and local plants that can balance hormones. Cost is $20 per person. Registration: 231-929-1100.
Preschool story time
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool kids are invited to a story hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Interlochen Public Library. The events also include songs and crafts.
Story time
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts a story hour every Wednesday in April, starting at 11 a.m. April 4. This program is for kids ages 5 and younger and their caregivers. Stories, snacks and crafts are included.
Bird walk event
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a bird walk at 9 a.m. April 7. Learn to identify birds by sight and sound, plus record observations online. Cost is $5 per person.
Seed Library reopening, potluck
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie is reopening its Seed Library at 6 p.m. April 10. Learn how to use the library and here tips for planting and saving seeds. Bring a dish to share for the potluck, if possible. Questions: 231-882-9510.
Outdoor-themed films
TRAVERSE CITY — The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to town at 6 p.m. April 10 at City Opera House. View short films and documentaries about outdoor sports and the environment. A social and cash bar are available after the show. Tickets are $15. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Oak wilt disease talk
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Library hosts an oak wilt talk at 7 p.m. April 11 at Kasson Township Hall. Leelanau Conservation District Forester Kama Ross will discuss the disease and its impacts on native plants.
Fly fishing introduction
CENTRAL LAKE — The Northern Angler offers the Fly Fishing 101 workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14 at Fieldguide Farmhouse. The introduction includes a starter kit, practice casting, lawn games and more. Cost is $75, including lunch and refreshments. Space is limited. Call 231-933-4730 or 231-676-9344 with questions or to register.
Nature drawing event
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area is hosting “Tangled Treasures” at 1 p.m. April 14. Create an illustration of spring life. Cost is $8 per person. All supplies are included. More details: 231-533-8314.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.