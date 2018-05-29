NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — Autumn Reeves had to wait quite a while before finally getting up to the microphone for her chance at the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The Forest Area Community Schools student was the 243rd speller of the day and was tasked will spelling "margaritaceous." Reeves did so to continue on through the preliminary rounds, which continue Wednesday on ESPN3 beginning at 8 a.m.
Margaritaceous is defined as "having a satiny iridescence like that of pearl or mother-of-pearl."
