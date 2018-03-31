Wine label selection
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Lighthouse Friends are hosting the third Annual Wine Label Selection Event from 6-8 p.m. April 6 at Bowers Harbor Vineyards Tasting Room. People can vote for their favorite label art, which will be featured on the winery’s Pinot Grigio this spring. A wine and cheese reception are also included.
Potluck brunch, meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Church Women United of Grand Traverse Area is inviting everyone to a brunch and Human Rights Day meeting starting at 10 a.m. April 7 at Central United Methodist Church. Kathy Ross will present on Days for Girls, an organization that provides feminine hygiene products to women and girls worldwide. Attendees should bring a dish to share and their own table service. Questions: jdeemer@centurytel.net.
Gouache painting class
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center’s “In Bloom” exhibitor Carol C. Spaulding offers “Messing Around With Painting” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7. Spaulding will give an introduction to using gouache, a water-based paint, to create flowers, fruits and veggies. Workshop costs $70 for GAAC members and $85 for non-members. Registration is available online. Contact: 231-334-6112.
Nameplate workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Explore ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics and create a cartouche, or nameplate, from 1-3 p.m. April 7 at Blackbird Arts. Ceramic artists will assist people in building a necklace and a hanging item. Cost is $25 per person. Registration: 231-421-8085.
Seafood cooking class
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms is offering a seafood cooking class from 3-5 p.m. April 7 at the Hearth & Vine Café. Learn recipes and kitchen techniques from a chef. This class features scallops, lobster, oysters and swordfish. Class size is limited. More information: 231-944-1297.
Blackbird Arts seeks letters for exhibit
TRAVERSE CITY — Blackbird Arts is seeking handwritten letters for a spring exhibition of Grayscale: Voices of LGBTQ+ Youth. Adults ages 18 and older are invited to write “Letters to My Younger Self,” exploring their experience as LGBTQ youth. Writers should include their age, photograph and email. Submissions are due to 1485 Barlow St. by April 7. Questions: 231-421-8085.
Hemingway film showing
TRAVERSE CITY — Watch the documentary “Young Hemingway & His Enduring Eden” at 7 p.m. April 7 at the Dennos Museum Center. The film examines how outdoor life in northern Michigan affected Hemingway’s career. Admission is free.
1960s tribute concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “In Concert with Peter, Paul and Mary Remembered” at 7:30 p.m. April 7. The tribute band will play 1960s songs and lead a singalong. The event also includes a costume contest and trivia. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Arts and crafts vendors needed
FRANKFORT — Congregational Summer Assembly is seeking vendors for its 40th annual Arts and Crafts Fair, set for July 25 at Assembly Ball Field. Interested persons may contact CSAartfair@gmail.com or 630-234-3412 to get involved.
Pancake breakfast
CEDAR — The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 at the community building, next to Kasson Township Park. Menu items: pancakes, omelets, sausage, potatoes, dessert, fruit and drinks. Adults eat for $9; kids ages 6-12 eat for $5. Profits fund club projects.
Chef Collaboration Dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Chef Collaboration Dinner features Cooks’ House, Raduno and Chef Pete Peterson at 6 p.m. April 9 at Little Fleet. The five-course meal is $60 per person, not including drinks. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.