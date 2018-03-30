April Fools’ Day event
TRAVERSE CITY — 123 Speakeasy is hosting a Mad Hatter Tea Party on April 1. They will provide cocktail tea pots, tea cookies and sandwiches. Costumes are encouraged. Reservations: 231-753-8841. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Watercolor painting classes
ELK RAPIDS — Northern Michigan artist Mary Guntzviller will lead watercolor classes April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Participants of all skill levels can learn to mix and identify colors for their paintings. Each class runs from 1-4 p.m. Call 231-264-0123 to confirm a spot and arrange payment. A supply list is available after registration.
Ongoing basketry classes
ALDEN — Alden District Library offers basketry classes from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. The $5 fee includes materials, or people can bring their own. More details: 231-331-4318.
Baby quilt sewing session
TRAVERSE CITY — Cynthia Walters will teach people to sew a baby quilt at 11 a.m. April 5 at the Senior Center. No experience is needed to join this five-week course. Sewing machines are available to borrow, or bring one. A supply list will be provided. Cost is $40. Call 231-922-2080 to sign up.
Library hosts movie night
ALDEN — Alden District Library’s Off the Wall Movie Night starts with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. April 5 at Helena Township Community Center. The film begins at 7 p.m. Visit the library to sign up for the potluck. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Flowers exhibit opens
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center opens the exhibit “In Bloom” with an artists’ reception at 6 p.m. April 6. Five local artists explore flowers through paint, mixed media and porcelain. Their works are on display through May 17. The gallery is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Book collection open
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library is accepting used books, audio books, DVDs and CDs for their Annual Used Book Sale in June. Drop off donations at Interlochen Public Library until June 2. Magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias and Reader’s Digest condensed books are not accepted.
Photography exhibit opens
LELAND — The photography exhibit “Color Catchers” opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. April 6 at the Old Art Building. The photographers are Kathy Silbernagel, Kathie Carpenter, Marilyn Hoogstraten, Babs Young and Dana Vannoy. Wine and refreshments are available at the reception. The exhibit is on display through April 25.
Country concert
SUTTONS BAY — Friends of the Fine Arts at Suttons Bay Schools is hosting Drew Hale at 7 p.m. April 6. The Drew Hale Band plays country and southern rock with blues tunes. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students at brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit the school’s fine arts programs.
Nile River project
TRAVERSE CITY — Families are invited to create a mile of the Nile River from 1-5 p.m. April 8 at the Dennos Museum. Materials are included. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
Annual poetry event
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2018 Poets’ Night Out starts at 7 p.m. April 8 at City Opera House. Local poets will read their works at this free event. Questions: pno@tadl.org; 231-932-8502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.