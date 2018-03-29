Spring turkey season to start
TRAVERSE CITY — The DNR has printable turkey targets to help hunters pattern their shotguns for the spring turkey season, which opens on April 23 (except Hunt 234). Remaining spring turkey hunting licenses are available anywhere DNR licenses are sold or online at eLicense. Learn more at Michigan.gov/turkey.
Bat research vandalised
NORWAY — A recent break-in and theft at an Upper Peninsula mine site disturbed hibernating bats and the research into finding a cure for the disease that is decimating the population.
Department of Natural Resource conservation officers are seeking information about the incident, which occurred sometime between Dec. 1, 2017 — when biologists and researchers from Ball State and Western Michigan University treated the bats to combat white-nose syndrome — and March 23, when they returned to assess the results.
Vandals illegally trespassed into the abandoned iron mine, stole cameras and signs, had a bonfire and damaged the gate, a DNR statement said. The mine's bat population — once home to 20,000 little brown, northern long-eared and big brown bats — had already dropped sharply because of the fatal white nose syndrome.
If disturbed, infected hibernating bats burn up their fat reserves prematurely, using energy needed for the winter. With no insects available to feed on, and stored fat diminished, these bats die, the DNR statement said. Report information at DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline call or text 1-800-292-7800.
Chronic wasting disease collaboration
CADILLAC — The DNR and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission will host public meetings across the state to gather suggestions from hunters and residents interested in how to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease in Michigan's deer population.
As of mid-January 2018, CWD has been found in 57 free-ranging deer in Clinton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties. The fatal neurological disease has also been discovered in Wisconsin, approximately 40 miles from the western Upper Peninsula border. At the meetings, DNR staff members will provide a CWD update and collect attendees’ written ideas on how best to address this issue. Those unable to attend a meeting may participate in a web-based opportunity available starting April 10 at michigan.gov/cwd.
Nearby meetings will take place in:
n Cadillac, April 11 – 6 to 8 p.m., Wexford Center, 1320 North Mitchell.
n Gaylord, May 1 – 6 to 8 p.m., Ellison Place, 150 Dale Drive.
Fishing license renewals
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's 2018 fishing license season starts April 1, and runs through March 31, 2019. Resident annual fees are $26, $11 for seniors over 65, or $10 for a 24-hour license. New regulations also go into effect, like:
n Muskellunge harvest change statewide to the first Saturday in June and includes a new catch-and-immediate release season open all year.
n More 10-brook trout possession waters.
n A registration system for those who catch a lake sturgeon or muskellunge, required within 24 hours either online, on the phone or at a DNR Customer Service Center.
