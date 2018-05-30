TRAVERSE CITY — A man "down on his luck" admitted to swiping numerous vehicles after he was caught returning a stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies responded to Advance Motors near Chum's Corner on Friday at about 5 p.m. It appeared vehicles in the lot had been moved around and a black 2014 GMC Yukon was missing, said Grand Traverse County sheriff’s Lt. Brian Giddis.
Deputies during the investigation found a green 2003 Subaru Legacy in the same lot that matched the description of a vehicle stolen from a Garfield Township home. The owners said the vehicle went missing between the evening of May 21 and May 22, Giddis said.
The missing Yukon drove back into the parking lot while deputies conducted interviews. The 32-year-old Traverse City man inside admitted to “being down on his luck” and taking the SUV, Giddis said. He additionally confessed to taking numerous Advance Motors cars and returning them to the lot, he said.
The man pointed to the Subaru and admitted to stealing it from the Garfield Township home and parking it in the lot before driving off in the GMC, Giddis said. Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of stealing the Subaru. Giddis said the owner requested charges be filed against the man. Prosecutors will soon review the case, he said.
Advance Motors officials do not plan to pursue charges, Giddis said.
“The owner of the car dealership was sympathetic to the guy stealing his cars,” he said.
