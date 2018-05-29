TRAVERSE CITY — A weekend dedicated to honoring the lives of those who died serving the United States was marked by a number of deaths on local roadways.
At least four deaths were reported in the northwest Lower Peninsula, including Benzie, Antrim and Wexford Counties. A fiery crash in Antrim County was the first.
The driver of a southbound pickup truck on U.S 31 in Milton Township was killed Saturday at about 11 p.m. when a 2018 Acura struck the vehicle. The driver of the northbound Acura had tried to pass another vehicle when it hit the pickup head on.
The Acura and its five occupants went into the ditch, while the pickup remained on the road, before it was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the man.
The crash started what became a busy weekend for the Antrim County sheriff’s department.
“The weather was very nice,” said Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean. “There were a lot of people out and about.”
A number of reports kept Antrim County sheriff’s deputies busy, Bean said. His department had help patrolling the county’s roads thanks to increased Michigan State Police patrols.
Wexford County law enforcement officers also investigated a death following a motor vehicle crash.
Michael Pettengill, 49, of Manton, was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle Wexford County crash at about 12:39 a.m. Sunday. He was partially ejected from the vehicle after running off the road, hitting several trees and rolling over. Pettengill had been traveling eastbound on East 16 Road.
Authorities reported to the scene of another deadly incident the next day in Missaukee County. A family member accidentally ran over a 2-year-old in Clam Township. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Benzie County authorities pronounced Brittany Laura Piper, a 25-year-old Frankfort resident, dead after she jumped from a moving car on Grace Road in Gilmore Township.
Deputies worked to save her life before an ambulance arrived. An autopsy was scheduled for completion Tuesday. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, authorities said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.