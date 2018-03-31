TRAVERSE CITY — Nature's abundance always keeps Grand Traverse Conservation District workers in the weeds.
They have 3,000 acres of parkland to maintain and restore, environmentally-conscious farmers to help and a community's thirst for knowledge about the area's wild places to slake. But one thing the conservation district doesn't have is $15,000 to spare.
Marsha Clark, the district's executive director, said the cash would have been useful two years ago. District officials back then set their sights on a matching grant to engineer new stream crossings, 29 of which running under the county's roads are rated in "severe" need of restoration.
"It would have been awarded to us if we had the $15,000 cash,” Clark said.
Conservation district officials hope to put a millage proposal on the Aug. 7 ballot in Grand Traverse County. The 10-year, 0.1 mill levy will help raise stable funding for the district, which now runs almost entirely on unpredictable grants.
But the millage proposal needs to pass muster with the seven-member county board of commissioners before it goes before Grand Traverse County's more than 70,000 registered voters. Commissioners historically have been skeptical of millage requests and the current board is no exception.
"It must pass the board of commissioners," Clark said. "They must recommend or we will not have a millage."
The proposal will be discussed during commissioners' April 4 meeting, where it could compete for commissioner support during the meeting with a proposed animal control millage.
Board Chairwoman Carol Crawford said she's generally supportive of putting an animal control millage on the ballot, a stance formed after months of very public discussions about shortcomings with the service. She said she didn't yet know enough about the conservation district proposal to form an opinion.
State and federal money that previously funded the GTCD has dried up like the Dust Bowl drought which prompted the district's formation in 1941. Documents state the district now only receives $27,500 from Grand Traverse County, or about 2 percent of its budget.
Clark said the rest — about $1 million per year — comes from 44 state, federal and private grants. She said the district needs stable funding or it would have to decline grants which require matching funds, among other shortcomings.
"It would fill in the gaps," she said.
District board members estimate about $500,000 a year would stabilize finances, according to documents. The money that would be raised by a millage is as yet-undetermined, but Clark said they plan to use it in three areas:
Stable staffing for expenses not covered by grants, matching funds for grants and capital expenditures.
The Boardman River Nature Center on Cass Road is one of GTCD's most visible properties. Clark said grants weren't meant to fund its operations, or pay for repairs on other buildings. She said a millage would allow officials to make plans for not only repairs, but also equipment purchases.
The millage would help continue funding the Boardman River restoration, control invasive plant species and help agricultural producers protect soil and water on their farmland, according to the proposal.
Commissioners will meet April 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the county's Governmental Center on Boardman Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.