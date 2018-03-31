KALKASKA — A Kalkaska village committee that includes village President Jeff Sieting will consider disciplinary actions against the village's treasurer after she questioned a cleaning contract involving Sieting’s ex-wife.
The village’s personnel committee will meet Monday at 1 p.m. to take up Sieting’s call for disciplinary action against Treasurer Jennifer Standerfer. She questioned a Road Runner Maintenance cleaning contract at a Feb. 28 finance committee meeting, prompting owner and Sieting’s ex-wife Jennifer Kelley to resign.
Sieting did not return calls seeking comment. At a March 22 ordinance committee meeting he made his argument for disciplinary actions to Trustees Damien White and Tim Ellis, accusing her of “tainting the good name of an employee.”
Standerfer’s line of questioning regarding the cleaning contract was raised while finance committee members reviewed contracts and agreements, looking for ways to save money. Scrutinizing village expenses is one of the treasurer’s chief duties, she argued.
“I’m the finance director, I’m in charge of questioning every penny the village spends,” she said. “I would not be doing my job if I wasn’t making sure we were paying for what we were actually receiving.”
Kelley was paid about $270 per month to clean the office four times per month. Standerfer asked why Kelley cleaned at night, rather than during business hours and further questioned whether she actually cleaned the number of times village officials paid her to do so. She claimed additional village employees had similar concerns.
Village Manager Scott Yost and now retired village department of public safety Lt. Glenn Artress authorized Kelley to clean during the evening, which better fit Kelley’s schedule that allowed her to avoid interrupting staff, Kelley wrote in a letter she sent to Sieting.
Sieting said Standerfer’s questions were “derogatory” and condemned her because she “called (Kelley) a liar, a thief, or whatever it was, I know that isn’t verbatim … but basically brought into question the character of the individual cleaning.” He added that village officials had no complaints with Kelley's work during the roughly four years she cleaned village offices.
Standerfer should have brought the issue to a committee for vetting, and the committee would then bring it to the full council for further discussion, Sieting said during the ordinance committee meeting.
Standerfer believes she is innocent and plans to attend Monday’s meeting to answer any questions the personnel committee may have.
“I don’t feel I need to argue my case,” she said. “I feel that I have done nothing wrong.”
Sieting and Yost suspended Standerfer in December after she turned off department of public safety credit cards. She said she discovered missing receipts and refused Yost’s order to turn them back on.
Standerfer fought that suspension and believes the latest punishment threat is another attempt from Sieting to see her fired or removed from office.
A call to the Michigan Department of Treasury to question use of taxpayer money — like a village-owned plow truck that Artress parked on his property for more than a year and a village sponsored concealed pistol license certification course taught at a gun shop owned by a village officer, among other subjects — likely prompted Sieting to make it a goal to see Standerfer removed, she said.
Additionally, Sieting’s relationship to Kelley — which includes two children — likely also played a role in Sieting’s latest call for discipline, she said. Sieting did not disclose the relationship at the ordinance committee meeting last week.
“I think a lot of Jeff’s complaints with me on this come from the fact that she’s his ex-wife,” Standerfer said.
Kelley disagreed.
“That’s ridiculous,” Kelley said.
Diana Needham and Ellis, who both sit with Sieting on the personnel committee, could not be reached. White and Trustee Penny Dupuie-Berry did not return calls requesting comment.
Trustee Bob Larsen was appointed to the board Feb. 26 and wants to hear Standerfer’s side of the story before forming an opinion.
“Until I hear both sides, I guess I can’t make a decision,” he said.
