Charges dropped after woman swaps Cherryland meters

TRAVERSE CITY — Prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges against a Suttons Bay woman whose health concerns prompted her to remove and replace electricity meters on her home’s exterior.
Heatherlee Gosnik Yorty, 63, once faced two counts of fraudulent use of a public utility. Those charges resulted after a brief period when Yorty’s energy usage went untracked. This happened while a private electrician she paid replaced Cherryland Electric Cooperative’s automated metering system with two outdated General Electric analog models, according to police reports.
Cherryland personnel put their meters back on the home and agreed not to pursue legal action against Yorty as long as she agreed not to bother with the meters, said Leelanau County Assistant Prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain.
“Their goal was just to have their property not interfered with,” he said. “As long as that happened, then they didn’t think continuing with charges was necessary.”
Yorty did not immediately return calls requesting comment.
Cherryland personnel installed the automated meters for every customer by 2008. Officials previously said the meters provide updated readings and do not require employees to physically travel to each meter.
But Yorty previously contended that electromagnetic frequencies generated by the meters impacted her health over the years. The meters forced her to move from one bedroom to another, farther away from the invisible waves that “poison” her and make it difficult to sleep.
She previously cited different blogs and websites, but formal scientific data is lacking.
The agreement that dropped the charges did not carry any fines or other penalties, Chamberlain said. Yorty previously shared her intention to sue Cherryland and Leelanau County over the issue.
