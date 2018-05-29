TRAVERSE CITY — Ten area teachers were honored with the 2018 Outstanding Education award for the Grand Traverse region.
Educators from the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District include Julia Barresi (physical therapist), Dave Collins (special education teacher), Penney Gavigan (special education teacher assistant) and Rick Mathis (Career-Tech Center welding instructor). Those from Traverse City Area Public Schools are Joe Esper (Traverse City West Senior High School principal), Tara Denherder (Traverse City West Middle School science teacher), Brenda Meindertsma (Traverse City Central High School English teacher), Angela Stricker (Glenn Loomis lower elementary teacher) and Sue Vance (Willow Hill kindergarten teacher). Diana Schaefer, a paraprofessional at Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids, also received the recognition.
Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce established the award in 1984, and the program is facilitated by TBAISD in partnership with TBA Credit Union and the Chamber.
The annual Outstanding Educator Award ceremony to honor those selected will be take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the City Opera House in Traverse City.
