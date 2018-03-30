TRAVERSE CITY — Nancy Rinek had to dig for some extra change as she paid to park before her hair appointment on East Front Street in Traverse City Thursday.
Anyone parking along the 400 block of East Front Street, as Rinek was, will need to as well. Parking meters on the block — plus a few on the 500 block — no longer have buttons for a free half-hour. City Downtown Development Authority parking service employees swapped them out a week ago, city Parking Administrator Nicole VanNess said.
Those buttons were still there when Rinek, of Elk Rapids, stopped in for a haircut at Pure Essence Salon three weeks earlier.
“I really miss it, I thought it was a very unique, helpful thing,” she said.
DDA employees got rid of those buttons on that block because employees were abusing them and tying up prime spaces, VanNess said. It’s an issue parking officials have been watching for more than a year. They wanted to take action that could resolve it before the summer season.
Free parking buttons are aimed at downtown visitors, VanNess said. They’re a courtesy to shoppers or clients making a quick visit, and cut down on parking costs for those making longer stays. Not every meter in the city has one, but those that do typically are in the core of the downtown.
But employees were repeatedly pushing the buttons on East Front Street meters or having a coworker do it for them, sometimes for their entire shift, VanNess said.
“The purpose of the spaces are, obviously, to turn over to bring clients and visitors in, so we were just seeing employees park on the streets and using it as employee parking instead of guest or visitor parking,” she said.
But Pure Essence Salon co-owner Vicki Biddinger said she believes removing the buttons on just one block unfairly singles out customer and business alike.
“So we’re being punished for a few people down here,” she said. “That to me is not a fair situation, that’s punishing our customers.”
Salon manager Jen Kafcas said other employees from the block undoubtedly abused the buttons. But she and her coworkers are lucky to have somewhere to park in a neighborhood with limited spaces. She also wishes the DDA had notified affected businesses so they could find work-arounds for their customers.
As is, salon customers with no change for the meter can no longer run in to make an appointment or buy some hair products, Kafcas said. Plus, most of the salon’s customers aren’t too savvy with the smart phone app that lets them pay for meters electronically.
VanNess said the negative feedback removing the buttons has caused is to be expected. She’ll consider notifying business owners first before making the change elsewhere, she said.
It’s not the first time DDA parking officials removed meters with these buttons due to similar issues, VanNess said. They did so on part of Cass Street, and never replaced them — VanNess said she’s evaluating whether to bring free parking back to the stretch of East Front Street.
It might not be the last time, either. VanNess said she’s observing State Street’s 300 block for parking button issues, but observing only at this point.
The DDA also evaluates parking time limits when a business moves in or out, VanNess said.
Downtown employees and their employers have permit options for garages or surface lots, VanNess said. Those include $2-a-day passes for part-time employees to park in surface lots, and $48-per-month garage permits that allow part-time workers to share one space for each permit.
Garage or lot parking costs can feel out of reach for downtown employees earning minimum wage, said Jeremiah Johnson, Peace Love and Little Donuts’ assistant manager. He’s seen how tough the parking situation is on East Front Street, but acknowledged there’s no easy solution.
“If they could just magically raise every building and put a parking garage under it, I suppose that would fix everything,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.