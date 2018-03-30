BEULAH — Benzie County voters will be asked in August to renew a millage that funds a Traverse Narcotics Team officer and to support another that funds the county’s Conservation District programs.
The Benzie County Road Commission will also likely seek renewal for a 1-mill tax that is used to fund road improvements, though ballot language for that tax has not yet been submitted for approval by the Benzie Board of Commissioners.
The deadline to get ballot language approved for the Aug. 7 primary election is May 15.
The .0986-mill TNT tax has been in place since 2014 and costs the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 about $10 per year. The county is asking voters to renew the tax for another four years.
If approved, the tax will bring in $120,136 in its first year.
The Benzie County Conservation District is asking for approval of a four-year, 0.125-mill tax to fund operations that include helping landowners to protect, enhance and restore natural resources on their properties. Voters approved a 1-mill tax for the Conservation District in 2010 and 2014.
This year, the district is asking for a slight increase to 0.125 mills, costing the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 about $12.50 per year, up from $10 per year they now pay.
The increase will be used to fund aquatic invasive species programming, which operates two mobile boat-washing units, said Jane Perrino, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the district.
If approved, the tax will bring in $151,000 in its first year.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said that five years ago, before the TNT tax was in place, the county had some major issues with drugs and was losing community members to overdoses.
“Since that time we’ve been part of TNT,” Schendel said. “It’s vitally important that we try to keep the lid on this problem. With TNT we’ve made some progress that’s important to the citizens of Benzie County.”
The money pays the salary, benefits, vehicle and overtime costs for the officer that has been designated to work with TNT.
Of the eight counties that make up TNT, Benzie is the only one that has a voted millage dedicated to the program, said TNT Lt. Dan King.
TNT not only helps with drug enforcement, but with homicides, bank robberies, meth lab clean-up and more, King said.
“(The millage) costs a little more, but you don’t pay for all the other services you get,” King said.
Commissioner Evan Warsecke, a Traverse City police officer, said he’s been on numerous scenes with overdoses.
“To have TNT there to help us out — it’s immeasurable how much they do to help,” Warsecke said.
Ballot language for the Conservation District tax proposal was approved unanimously by Benzie commissioners at their regular meeting held Thursday.
Language for the TNT tax proposal was tabled until the April meeting so it could be corrected to say the money is used for the “TNT jurisdiction including Benzie County,” rather than just “Benzie County.”
The discrepancy was pointed out during public comment by frequent meeting-goer Eric VanDussen, but Schendel said the issue came up the last time the millage was approved.
